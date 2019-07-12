Our next "Second Saturday with Suzi" dinner will be July 13. The menu is seafood, including crab cakes, shrimp and corn chowder and sautéed tilapia with quinoa hash, and fruit tarts for dessert. Call the center to make your reservations or with any questions: 859-3555.
We thank our community partner, Seymour Bank, for sponsoring lunch today.
The Alzheimer’s Support Group meeting will be held on Tuesday evening from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
The menu for the week of July 10-17 is as follows:
July 10 – Barbecued chicken
July 11 – Salisbury steak
July 12 – Beef and broccoli
July 15 – Cheeseburgers and brats
July 16 – Beef Stroganoff
July 17 – Cashew chicken
All meals include dessert, bread and milk. Substitutions are available for the main dish on most days. Our salad bar is not part of our lunch program; it is provided as a courtesy by our Senior Center Board, and we rely on your donations to make it possible. Please be generous. All meals are subject to change without notice.
We appreciate the members of Church of Christ, who delivered meals to our in-home clients last week. This week members of Marshfield Christian Church are delivering meals. Next week members Temple Baptist Church will take a turn. Thank you to all who take time from your busy schedules to help deliver meals to our in-home clients.
Be sure to follow us on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MarshfieldSeniorCenterSeniorAgeMO/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.