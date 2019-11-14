Thank you, Seymour Bank, for sponsoring lunch today.
Ken Roberts performs as Johnny Cash, Elvis and more on Thursday; come in at 10 a.m. to enjoy his show before lunch.
The Alzheimer’s Support Group will meet Tuesday evening from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
The Hoot ’n’ Holler Comedy Show performs during lunch on Thursday, Nov. 21.
The Spanish Group meets every Thursday (except Thanksgiving) from 3 to 5:30 p.m. You do not need to stay the entire time; it is come and go.
The menu for the week of Nov. 13-20 is as follows:
Nov. 13 – Barbecued chicken
Nov. 14 – Spaghetti
Nov. 15 – Chicken or reuben sandwiches
Nov. 18 – Chicken Alfredo
Nov. 19 – Meatloaf
Nov. 20 – Orange chicken
All meals include dessert, bread and milk. Substitutions are available for the main dish on most days. Our salad bar is not available on bank-sponsored lunch days. All meals are subject to change without notice.
We appreciate the members of Lions Club and Holy Trinity Catholic Church who delivered meals to our in-home clients last week. This week members of the Crossroads Evangelical Methodist Church are delivering meals. Next week members of the Church of Christ will take a turn. Thank you to all who take time from your busy schedules to help deliver meals to our in-home clients.
Chef Susan McCarver will host a Community Thanksgiving Dinner at the center on Thanksgiving Day. Do not spend the holiday alone; come to the center for a real down-home Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings. The dinner is open to all; we just need you to call the center and let us know how many will attend.
Daily programs at the Senior Center are brought to you in partnership with SeniorAge Area Agency on Aging. Be sure to follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MarshfieldSeniorCenter/SeniorAgeMO/.
