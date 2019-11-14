The speaker for the Nov. 5 meeting of the Marshfield Rotary Club was Jeannie Moreno with the University of Missouri Extension Office in Webster County. She is in charge of the local 4-H Program.
Extension has several great upcoming programs to check out, including floral design. Three young women from the local 4-H program qualified for the National Poultry Conference in Louisville, Kentucky. They will be participating in the Avian Bowl, where they will be quizzed about poultry science, the poultry industry, etc. They are trying to raise money for their transportation, lodging, food and registration fees. If you would like to help, please contact Moreno.
Moreno explained that 4-H is not just about farming. There are robotic, coding, arts and many other programs available. To stay relevant while having to compete for student's time with sports and other activities, 4-H has adapted by being flexible with scheduling.
We "sang" Happy Birthday to Adam Blanch for his November birthday.
