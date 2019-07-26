Lion President Joyce Jones opened the July 18 meeting at 6:28 p.m. with 11 members present.
Lion Tamer Junior Nease gathered fines from Lions Kevin Cantrell and Johnny Brooks for being in the paper. Lion Nease also collected several Happy Dollars. Lion Bill was very happy to be out of the hospital; Lion Jones didn’t want to be happy tonight; Lion Kevin was happy the fair was over; Lion Tommy was happy the city painted the road stripes in his neighborhood; Lion Ron was happy we had guests; Lion Jr. was happy to be present and Lion John Bill was happy to be done with antibiotics. Lion Greer also paid a fine for announcing his upcoming auction.
The June 27 minutes were read and accepted.
Lion Kevin read a thank you letter from Chandler Zimmerman depicting his experiences at Boys State and thanking the club for sponsoring his trip. The club looks forward to having Zimmerman speak to the membership in the near future.
Lion Kevin provided a report on the Webster County Fair. He stated the fair was close to a record year, but the inclement weather one day was a deterrent. Lion Kevin personally thanked guests Mike and Kristina Glidewell from Marshfield Fitness for their generous contributions of time and sponsorship. Lion Kevin also thanked the Lions members for all their assistance. In addition, Lion John Brooks acknowledged the generous support of time at the fair gates from our local banking establishments, including Arvest Bank, Bank of Seymour, Simmons Bank and US Bank. Next year’s fair will be from June 30 to July 4.
Several members provided memories of past fairs and how Lions members have been active as Fair Board presidents and gate keepers. The Lions donated $1,000 from their fair revenue to help pay for the new bleachers at the fairground. The Lions have committed $10,000 over a 10-year period to the fairground bleacher project.
Upcoming events: Sept. 14, fish fry with the Christian County Lions to help raise funds for a pair of electronic glasses; Sept. 15, rescheduled Marshfield Lions Club golf tournament at Whispering Oaks Golf Course; and Sept. 21, truck pull at the Webster County Fairgrounds.
Responding to Lion Lionel’s question, Lion Kevin announced that our club purchased 72 pairs of glasses for children within the Fordland, Marshfield and Niangua school districts this past year.
Lion Lionel’s ticket was drawn to distribute the Random Act of Kindness $100. He will report at our next meeting how he gave away the money.
Lion Tommy Owen drew for the blue tee amidst table thumps and hollers. He almost cracked a smile when he pulled out a white tee of defeat.
The meeting adjourned at 7:07 p.m.
