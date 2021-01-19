Thanks to a $4 million grant awarded by the United States Department of Education, Missouri State University will provide teaching and curriculum development to rural schools in southwest Missouri.
Marshfield R-I is one of the 12 initial school partners to receive resources and curriculum development through the CODERS (Computer Opportunities Development, Education Rural Schools) Project, which provides computer science opportunities, development and education to rural schools.
"This is a really exciting thing for our district," said Garrett Lowder, assistant superintendent of academic services at Marshfield R-I. “When Missouri State University extended the invitation to us back in September, we were all for getting on board with it. We're excited to be part of a grant this size, aligned with goals that the district has been working towards.”
The five-year grant will begin with a 2021 Summer Launch for Teachers. Initial partner schools are Ava, Bradleyville, Crane, Logan-Rogersville, Mansfield, Marshfield, Nixa, Osceola, Skyline, Springfield/Delaware, Warsaw and West Plains.
“We reached out to candidates that we believed would be potential partners for this project," said Dr. Diana Piccolo, MSU Associate Professor in the College of Education and CODERS Co-Principal Investigator. “This Department of Education grant provides a unique opportunity to work with teachers and schools in promoting computer science and STEM education for students in grades 3-8.”
According to a press release from MSU, some of the project’s features include professional development for rural area teachers in grades 3-8; curriculum modules with interdisciplinary computer science, writing, physics and critical thinking; and computer science tools called CODERS kits, which include CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 starter kits and Smart Video Robot Cars.
"The curriculum modules mentioned are not only focused on computer science and mathematics, but literacy, as well," said Piccolo. "Teachers will be involved in a training where they learn these modules. For each module, teachers will have time to make lessons for their own classrooms. There are approximately 15 modules throughout the five-year project."
She added, "One of the things we are excited about is that this is the largest education grant in MSU history."
Faculty from the colleges of arts and letters, education and natural and applied sciences collaborated on the project. Dr. Keri Franklin is the Lead Principal Investigator of the grant.
