Three checks were presented to local organizations Tuesday night as part of the Webster Electric Cooperative’s Operation Round-Up Program.
The first recipient, the Optimist Club of Marshfield, which partnered with the Niangua High School Junior Class, received a grant in the amount of $5,446.35. Rachel Deckard presented on behalf of the Niangua Junior Class Betterment Program, which was started to help the community and the students of the program to better themselves.
"We love to see our community increase and to better it in some way," said Deckard. "We chose to take a building that we grew up with and enjoyed. It is kind of run down and there are not a lot of people that rent it out anymore, so we decided to do an upgrade on it. We applied for the grant and now we received it."
The grant, according to Deckard, will be used to purchase supplies for the project. She said the students and other community members will do the labor themselves. Deckard added that their plan is to replace the items inside. They also want to remodel the outside of the building, including a basketball goal and a playground.
"After we are done with this long process, we would like to invite everyone to a potluck for the grand opening," said Deckard. "We will have a date set later for it."
Danny O'Neal explained the students came to the Optimist Club, after they learned they needed a 501c3 to help.
"Our motto is friends of youth," said O’Neal. "We do a lot of fundraising that we do every year, and all the money goes to scholarships. We sponsor a Boys State and Girls State student every year. We put money into the athletics, band and other things. One of the biggest things we do is give a $65 check to every foster child in Webster County around Christmastime."
The second recipient was the Niangua Food Pantry, which received a $5,631.78 grant to purchase a refrigerator and freezer for the pantry. Representing the pantry were Becky Kay and Bonnie Looney, who talked about how it got started. Founded in June of 2012, the pantry was previously located in the high school, where superintendent TJ Bransfield offered free space, first in a vacant room inside the school building and then in a former shop room.
"We started out in Mr. Thoms office back there in June 2012," said Kay. "We had to move out of there and move out to the old shop building. We worked and saved up our money and had yard sales. We managed to buy the land and then get our building built. We got so many donations from York's, which poured the concrete. We got Marshfield Builders to put up the building and we have gotten the inside fixed up. We still have some work on it."
The Rogersville Police Department received $8,415, with the purpose of purchasing three in-car video systems. Dallas Knight spoke on behalf of the Rogersville Police Department.
"This equipment will help us install patrol cars for each and every one of our patrol cars," said Knight. "It will be very helpful, especially in cases like driving while intoxicated."
