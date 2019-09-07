On Aug. 12, Lucas Alexander of the Fordland Mighty Eagles 4-H Club, Fordland, demonstrated about managing caseous lymphadenitis (CL) in goats.
He was one of 300 youth selected to give demonstrations in the 4-H Building at the Missouri State Fair. Missouri 4-H members compete at county events in order to qualify for the State Fair 4-H Building Demonstrations.
Demonstrations are a great way of sharing what the youth has learned in 4-H projects focused on science and technology, healthy living or citizenship. Preparing for demonstrations helps 4-H youth develop research, organizational and communication skills. Presenting a demonstration in front of a group helps 4-H youth build poise, confidence and public speaking skills.
For more information about the University of Missouri Extension 4-H program, contact Jeannie Moreno, youth of faculty or staff, at the Webster County Extension Center, 859-2044.
