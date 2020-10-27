As a way to help residents stay in shape, the Marshfield Senior Center, in conjunction with the University of Missouri Extension, is starting Living With A Better You classes.
"This is part of what we do to help our seniors live healthy lives," said Chris Parker, who serves as the co-coordinator of the Wellness Programs for SeniorAge Area Agency On Aging.
Trainers normally present these programs in-person, but they are now held virtually, due to COVID-19, according to Parker.
"This is our first virtual class, and we are partnering with Extension to present it," said Parker. "The classes used to be called Chronic Disease Self-Management. What a mouthful!"
Parker said anyone can attend, but they would love to reach more seniors with the classes. Participants will learn how to make healthy food choices, increase physical activity and exercise safely, cope with pain and fatigue, communicate effectively with a health team and develop action plans to improve health and wellbeing.
"The classes help folks live with chronic pain, diabetes, arthritis, fibromyalgia, heart disease, any chronic disease," said Parker.
Classes take place every Monday (Nov. 2-Dec. 7) from 9 to 11:30 a.m. There is an "Intro to Online Programs" session on Oct. 19 to help participants learn how to use Zoom, according to Parker.
All classes are free of charge. To register, call Chris Thompson at 868-9530 or email chris.thompson@senioragemo.org.
