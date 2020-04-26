The Christian Festival Association (CFA), the leading association of Christian Festivals in North America, along with Light the Way, Missouri's Largest Christian Music Festival, has announced the launch of the Hope Lives initiative.
"Light the Way stands together as a beacon of hope and a place for families and friends to gather together once again during the summer season," said Light the Way executive director John Wilson. "During these times, we desire to unify together more now than ever before under this theme that 'Hope Lives.'"
Over the coming weeks, music lovers and festival fans are encouraged to connect with Light the Way Ministry to find a variety of hope inspiring resources, including uplifting messages, special music from artists, and inspiration from across their local communities.
"We serve a big God, and we know people are searching for this hope," said Wilson. "We also know the importance of community with others. Our prayer is for people to see unity among believers during these troubling times. Find hope in what Jesus did on the cross for us all."
