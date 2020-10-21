After receiving $10,000 from U.S. Cellular's The Future of Good program in May, Emma Sandbothe of Marshfield focused on her next project to help the homeless.
She used part of her donation to purchase a trailer that she stocked with items for the homeless.
"Emma will use the trailer to do community outreach with the homeless," said Betsy Sandbothe, Emma's mother. "She was very excited to show off the trailer and all the work she has done to stock it in preparation for her first outreach, which will be Oct. 30 at Victory Mission in Springfield."
On Saturday, Emma educated community members about her Homeless Helper project. There were stations set up in front of her house, where participants could pack items in the kits.
"You can put encouraging notes in the packets," said Emma. "The kits include soap, deodorant, wipes and lotion. Another kit has razors, shampoo and combs."
The cargo-type trailer, which was purchased in July, opens up on all sides and has counters all around it. The shelves include boxes of care kits packed by Emma and her family.
"We've filled the trailer with snack kits for the homeless," said Emma. "They really like that. We also have small safety kits for them, too."
With the safety kits, Emma has them not only for her homeless project, but the blessing boxes in Marshfield.
"They're like a miniature first aid kit that we packed," said Emma. "There's wipes, band aids, Q-tips and other stuff."
When they first started making the kits, Sandbothe said they made them in bigger bags with travel-sized items, but it was heavy to carry, so they decided to go with the smaller hygiene items.
"The homeless have to carry them all the time," said Sandbothe. "It's hard when you've got to carry everything you own. They just don't have a safe place to sit their stuff down, which is why we wanted to do it this way."
According to Sandbothe, one side of the trailer will be open at a time to the homeless during the distribution.
"Emma's hope is to offer the homeless a shopping type experience," said Sandbothe. "She wants to have a board outside that lists the different kits and items she has and then they place an 'order.' She wanted them to feel like they were shopping without having to pay."
Sandbothe said it has been a challenge gathering all of the materials for the trailer, adding it was expensive to stock everything inside it for the first time.
"Emma's probably spent between $1,200 to $1,500, just to stock what we’ve started with," said Sandbothe. "That includes the blankets, water bottles and other items. We were trying to give them reusable items, like the water bottles, so that it helps prevent trash because they don’t have access to trash cans like we do. That turns into liter, so this way they always have a container and can refill it when they have access."
The shopping trailer idea started back in June when Emma saw a video on Youtube of a young woman’s father convert a camper to sell lemonade out of it. Emma thought a trailer or camper would allow her to take items to the homeless.
"We felt like this was a good compromise, as you probably know she wanted a building," said Sandbothe. "We are supportive, as this allows her to help those who are truly unsheltered, which is her main passion, and still allows her to work with agencies here in Marshfield. She talked with the health department about setting it up at their next safety fair. This year, it was unfortunately canceled due to COVID."
Emma will participate in more outreach opportunities to the homeless in Marshfield, which is why she is collecting food donations for the blessing boxes in town.
"There are a lot of homeless people in Marshfield," said Sandbothe. "The City of Marshfield and the Webster County Health Unit talked to Emma about her project and let her know about the homeless people here, so Emma wants to help out in any way she can."
With the weather getting colder, Sandbothe said they need donations of hats, gloves, blankets and hand warmers to distribute to the homeless. Emma will be adding these items to the care kits in her new trailer.
"You can just drop off your donation to our home in Marshfield," said Sandbothe. "If you don’t feel comfortable about that, then you can send us a message on Facebook and we can figure out a time to pick up the donations that way."
Donations of food for the blessing boxes and items for Emma's Homeless Helper project can be dropped off to the Sandbothe residence at 805 St. Charles, Marshfield.
