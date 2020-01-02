When you drive by the Day Flooring Company in Marshfield, you'll notice a coat rack with a sign: "Need a coat? Take 1. Got a coat? Leave 1."
This is an act of service that has taken off in Marshfield, encouraging others to donate an unneeded coat — or to take one if they don’t have something warm to wear.
"It's one of those things where it wasn’t necessarily meant to draw attention," said Hailey Day, who had the idea for the coat rack. "It was meant to be anonymous. This started about last year. My mom and I were driving in Springfield and saw a coat rack near Steak and Shake on Glenstone and Cinderella Street."
Day and her mother thought it was a good idea, considering there was a big need in Marshfield. It first started out with six people bringing coats that they didn’t want anymore, according to Day.
"We started with six coats," said Day. "Then the community started chipping in with it. The whole heart of it was the community involvement. People were putting coats on the empty hangers and filling them."
Day explained anyone can get a coat. Hangers are usually out there for people to use, so if anyone wants to drop off a coat, they can, and if anyone needs a coat, then they can grab one and go. Not only did the coats start coming in, but also scarves and other items.
"People brought in scarves in Walmart bags," said Day. "They also had gloves and other things in the bags, which was really nice. I came into work one day and saw people leaving gloves and scarves."
With the coats, there are no requirements or demands to get them. Day said a month ago, she put up the sign outside of their family business, but it only took about three days before she noticed others donating coats.
"We had as many as 40 coats come through the rack," said Day. "Sometimes, there are days when we only receive one coat donation, but people are still getting involved. There are a lot of needs in Marshfield. I think this a great way of bringing the community together. Again, it's not about me or my family, but all of us coming together and helping someone who doesn’t have a warm coat for the winter."
The coat rack will be outside Day Flooring Company all winter, so those interested in taking a coat can do so, or leave a coat on the rack if they want to give.
