It was a busy time Friday for Anzli McNew of Rogersville, who offered lemonade to thirsty patrons as part of the Lemonade For Livy fundraiser.
The event took place at the Thyme to Loaf Bakery, located at the Heritage Post in Rogersville. As a member of the Epilepsy Foundations Kid’s Crew program, she said this is her final project to achieve her status as a Kids Crew World Changer.
"Doing this fundraiser is actually my last task to become a Kids Crew World Changer," she said. "It's about raising money for Olivia Scheinman (Livy). She lives with epilepsy and has multiple seizures even after several surgeries and medications to try and control them. Her twin sister is actually the one who started Kids Crew and is the CEO of Kids Crew; she is also the one who started this fundraiser."
The Kids Crew World Changer Award is given to participants who collect all eight themed pins in one calendar year, including: Athletes vs. Epilepsy, Act of Kindness, Created Awareness, Educated Others, Advocated For Change, Walked Together, Purple Pumpkin Project and Lemonade For Livy.
"I have collected six out of eight," said McNew. "My seventh is done –– it just needs to be sent –– and the eighth is the lemonade stand. The last two are Lemonade for Livy and Advocating for Change."
The Epilepsy Foundations is a free program for kids ages 14 and under of all abilities.
