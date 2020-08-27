Outdoor enthusiasts will want to bring their gear to the 14th annual Outdoor Sportsman Event this Saturday at Camp Arrowhead in Marshfield.
This free event is open to all families, with the archery range open from 7 a.m to 1 p.m. and 2:30 to 5 p.m. The event includes entertainment, food, hourly door prizes, kids’ activities and Bibles as supplies last. This year, families can shoot archery for free on all 36 3-D targets on the campgrounds. Over $10,000 in prizes will be awarded to attendees. The first grand prizes ($500 gift card and a kayak) will be drawn at 1:15 p.m.
The Outdoor Sportsman Event is organized by the Webster County Baptist Association, a cooperative ministry of 25 Southern Baptist Churches in Webster County.
No on-site parking is available at Camp Arrowhead, but participants can catch shuttle buses at Marshfield High School or Black Oak Baptist Church in Marshfield. All required health and safety practices will be observed during the event.
For updates on the event, visit the Outdoor Sportman Event, Marshfield, Missouri, Facebook page or go to www.webcobaptist.org.
