Former Marshfield High School football players are invited to participate in the first-ever Alumni Football Game Thursday, Sept. 19.
The event will take place 7 p.m. at R.A. Barr Stadium in Marshfield, following the community pep rally at 6:30 p.m. Class of 2010 and prior graduating classes are welcome to play. Game jerseys will be provided for the game. No pads or helmets will be used, as this will be two-hand touch football. On-site registration begins 5:45 p.m. at the main gates of the football stadium.
Pre-register at https://forms.gle/vMh84okn7B3VJyjaA. Admission is free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.