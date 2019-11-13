The Webster County Bird Hunters Association held their annual Lee Radar Memorial Field Trial Saturday. Twenty-two dogs competed. Scenting conditions were average. First place went to Paul Potter of Ava with Brittany male, Bugz. Bugz is shown here by Jaylin Wilson. Second place was Al Goforth from Miami, Oklahoma, with setter male, Seve. Third place was Gary Hanger of Mansfield with pointer male, Jake. Roy and Bonnie Brame of Van Buren provided a smoked pork rib dinner after the competition.
