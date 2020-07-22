Eighteen members of the Young family gathered at the window of Bill and Ginny Young July 9.
The family members gathered to celebrate the couple’s 71st wedding anniversary.
The Youngs were married in Oak Lawn, Illinois, on July 9, 1949, and are now at Webco, Ginny in assisted living and Bill in the nursing home. It was a wonderful surprise, Bill and Ginny said.
In an interview with The Mail, Ginny noted, "It was a real surprise! We’re both quarantined from each other, and the only way we can see family is at the window. My daughter gathered them all up."
Added Ginny, "My granddaughter made a cheesecake, and it was delicious."
The Youngs had been separated by the COVID-19 pandemic, but Ginny was granted a visit in Bill’s room by staff members who kept the surprise. "They let me come and visit Bill. I wondered why, but they did," Ginny said. "Next thing I know there was my daughter, her three children, 11 grandchildren — they all came to the window."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.