On Thursday, the University of Missouri Extension of Webster County welcomed the elected members of the 2021-22 Webster County Extension Council during its annual meeting at the Extension Center in Marshfield.
The members were sworn in by Webster County Clerk Stan Whitehurst and introduced by Mel Troyer, chair of the Webster County Extension Council officers. Elected members include Trever Cantrell, Dorene Yearian, Debbi Crain, Angela Dalton, Becky Haynes, Eric Luebbert, Bill Messick, Terry Penner, Daphne Sartin and Dorene Yearian. Appointed members include Timothy Clarkson, Evelyn Cunningham and Dale Fraker. According to the University of Missouri Extension, the county extension council, comprised of elected and appointed citizens, is a full partner with Missouri's land-grant universities to deliver high-quality education and research-based information that helps people solve real-world problems and take advantage of opportunities. Council members work with extension specialists to provide the county educational program. Additionally, they manage finances of local extension operations, provide personnel to carry out extension activities and elect and organize the local extension council.
