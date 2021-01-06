Annie, our cook, will be delivering meals to the cars, with Mike Miner’s help, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is $4 for seniors 60 years and older; younger adults is $6.50. Please call (417) 589-2079 one day in advance to reserve your meal.
Wednesday, Jan. 6 — BBQ Chicken
Thursday, Jan. 7 — Stuffed Cabbage
Friday, Jan. 8 — Breakfast Burrito
Monday, Jan. 11 — Hamburger/Hot Dog
Tuesday, Jan. 12 — Roast Beef
Have a safe and healthy week. Thank you for coming to our center for your meals.
