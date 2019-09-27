We finally are getting a little rain after quite a dry spell. Some are getting a lot more than others, but any is welcome, as we are now in fall weather, or so the calendar says. Some leaves are beginning to fly through the air, with winds coming from here and there.
There are still a few fall festivals and get-togethers around the area. Most will wind down in the middle of the month of October. Starvey Creek didn’t get rained out this year. It sometimes does in September. I assume they had good attendance. I haven’t heard anything so far. They usually have a huge crowd.
With some computer problems in the past week or so, we missed saying how sorry we were to the families of Betty Collison Wixon, Betty Percival and Dutch Dudley. Our thoughts and prayers go out to these families.
I lost another classmate and friend last week. Sue (Rice) Hicks and I went to country school together for eight years and part of high school. She was at Fremont when I was there in rehab. Her grandparents were Ebb and Sarah Jane (Wilkerson ) Rice. My
family and I lived in their house when I was in seventh and eighth grade, walking a four-mile round trip to Handley School.
Dave and Judy Perryman spent this last weekend in Bloomfield, Iowa, at the Davis County Music Festival with Mike Wilson and his family. The comment was that they had not seen that much talent in one place in a long time, with musicians ranging all the way from 3 years old to their late 80s. This is one place they said everyone ought to put on their list to go and take part in.
Dave and the Country Revue will be paying a show in the Star Theatre in Willow Springs on Oct. 28. On Oct. 5 they will appear at the Hughes Center in Lebanon, and on Oct. 18 they will play at the Mills building in Lebanon next to the civic center in conjunction with L-Life Food Pantry. This is to help build the stock for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Discounted tickets are $5 with a donation of a non-perishable food item. A special guest from Black Diamond Opry will be present: comedian Willy Shagnasty.
Blessings to all until next week!
