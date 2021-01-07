The Conway community stepped up to help a family in need Saturday during the Light the Night Glow Run.
The event took place at Ezard Elementary School to benefit the Calton family. Marcia Calton was one of the cafeteria staff at the Laclede County R-1 School District.
"The Calton family has had a lot happen to them over the last few weeks and even last half of the year," said Andrew Lowery, the cross country coach of Conway High School. "Marica Calton died the day after Christmas. She has three sons. One of them is on the track team. The other two have already graduated. They also had lost their dad earlier in the year."
The Glow Run included three different distance runs: 1.25 mile, 2 mile, or 5k. Participants could choose to walk or run during the event. They also could drop off a donation for the Calton family.
"There were no awards," said Lowery. "This is just a way to come together to lift up a family that is in need. This is something I have done in the past for all groups or families. It is something that is a easy way to raise some money for people in need. We just planned it last week."
There were about 15 people at the event, according to Lowery, who said the weather did play a part in the participation.
"It was still a good event," said Lowery. "We have some that will drop off a donation for family next week. All the people that came to walk in the cold snowy night showed some great support for the family. The Conway community is such a great community to be apart of and everyone is willing to help someone in need."
