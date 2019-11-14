BOLIVAR — About 370 students from 41 southwest Missouri elementary and middle schools gathered at Southwest Baptist University on Oct. 26 for math contests hosted by the SBU Department of Mathematics.
Among them were some fourth- through eighth-grade students from Webster County schools, including Fordland Elementary, Fordland Middle School, Marshfield Junior High School and Shook Elementary.
The 21st annual event centered on mathematical competition with individual and team components that allowed students to demonstrate their mathematical and problem-solving skills.
Of the 238 elementary students, 80 qualified for the next level, a regional qualifying round in the Missouri Council of Teachers of Mathematics (MCTM) contest in March 2020. In the middle school contest, 40 of the 127 students competing advanced to the MCTM state competition.
“My incredible experiences competing are what made me so passionate about paying it forward to my students now,” said Olivia Rowland, a student teacher at Republic Middle School, where she is teaching science and coaching the math team. Rowland was an SBU math contest participant in 2008.
“It is gratifying to see the excitement of students who want to come spend a Saturday doing math,” said Dr. Kevin Hopkins, professor and chair of the SBU Department of Mathematics. “It is great to see the support they have from parents and teachers.”
