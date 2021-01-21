For its third year now, the Missouri 4-H will partner with Feeding Missouri and the Missouri Farmers Care Drive to Feed Kids as part of the 4-H Feeding Missouri campaign Jan. 1 through April 30.
During the campaign, 4-H clubs will have an opportunity to participate in a friendly-competition to see which county can contribute the most food, cash donations and volunteer hours. The goal is to raise 500,000 meals.
"The first year, the competition was broken into three categories, including food, cash contributions and volunteer hours," said Jeannie Moreno, youth program associate for the Webster County University of Missouri Extension. "This year, they are combining all three together, which makes sense."
For the last two years, the Webster County 4-H has participated in the campaign. Last year, the group earned first place for the most meals raised in the state of Missouri.
"It was something we were really proud of," said Moreno. "One year, one of the clubs teamed up with FFA to raise donations. Moreno added 4-Hers will have to be a little more creative to collect food donations, especially with the COVID restrictions, but she encourages them to get involved.
"I think the 4-H Feeding Missouri really helps the kids and parents to see how big the need is in our county,” said Moreno. “It makes them more appreciative of what they have and give back to others.”
The choice to take part in the campaign is entirely up to the 4-H clubs, according to Moreno. They can meet up as a group and decide if they want to do a food drive, fundraisers, or volunteer at a food pantry.
“I really think some might participate this year,” she said. “It’s a good cause. With the food drives, the clubs get to decide where they will distribute their food to.”
Emma Alexander is the leader of the Mighty Eagles 4-H Club in Fordland. She said their club started small to try out the initiative back in 2019.
“We took the “box” approach to collect funds to spend on our local Care to Learn,” she said. “The kids took their collection boxes to wherever they had good connections and had a successful year.”
Last year, they still carried the collection boxes, but they also canvassed a larger audience to share information about food insecurity. Alexander said their club hosted two local competitions at basketball games, one for Fordland/Niangua and one for Seymour/Fordland.
“The kids were able to give a presentation on food insecurity and encourage attending fans to donate to their local food bank,” she said. “It was great to see the generosity of folks all in Webster County. The kids have also had a good relationship with the Missouri Farm Bureau organization which has given them a lot of high profile opportunities to spread the word about food insecurity and collect for worthy causes.”
“Another great 2020 achievement was when our kids hosted the "Thank a Farmer for Food Security" breakfast. With the help of the local Farm Bureau organization and Fordland FFA chapter the kids hosted a donation breakfast. Attendees got a "free" breakfast but the donation boxes for 4H Feeding Missouri were out and generously filled. We were also helped to success by then local eatery Wild Hollow. This activity was proof that local collaborations bring the best success. A blessing we did not see coming was that our club completed all of our Food drive plans and goals pre COVID. It was great to have the blessings and successes to look back on through the rest of the year.”
For 2021, Alexander said they are still going to do the 4-H Feeding Missouri project and making connections about what they can do. One thing that the club is already developing involves one major outreach presentation.
“The Mighty Eagles will produce an episode of “4HTV” to highlight food insecurity facts, raise awareness and challenge the community with a call to action,” said Alexander. “The show will include stories, interviews, a food segment and even a game.”
She added the Mighty Eagles’ 4HTV will air on the Facebook media platform KROG-Wildcat TV & Radio page.
“Any and all community members can like and follow the KROG page,” said Alexander. “Production and airing date are still to be announced but should be January or February. We'll try to do a couple ‘commercials’ to announce the show’s date. The beauty about the Facebook platform is that even if viewers miss the live presentation, it can be reviewed and shared across many pages. We are thankful to the K-ROG group and their support of all things local and them giving our kids a great outlet for positive messages.”
More than 400,000 meals have been raised to feed Missourians. For more information about the 4-H Feeding Missouri campaign, visit 4h.missouri.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.