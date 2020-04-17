Volunteers with the church gave out free groceries to drivers outside the building Thursday, April 9 in an event they dubbed Hope for Easter. Convoy of Hope donated supplies to both the Republic and Marshfield campuses, according to Mark Griffith, pastor of Marshfield Destiny Church, who added that Republic hosted its distribution event Wednesday, April 8.
"We wanted to hand out free groceries and toilet paper to anyone who needs them," said Griffith. "We have two campuses, and Convoy of Hope dropped off a semi full of groceries."
The impact of the coronavirus has left many families with financial struggles, which is why Griffith said they wanted to play a small part in helping out. About 100 people were served at the Marshfield Destiny Church location, according to Griffith. He added their hope is to offer the curbside distribution next week, as well.
"We started reaching out to families in our church on Thursday," said Griffith. "We started to raise money. Convoy of Hope's shelves are totally empty, but there were so many people who needed groceries. I think at our Republic campus they had almost 400 cars swing through, so we're raising money right now to hopefully do this again."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.