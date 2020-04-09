Black Oak
By Bill Young
It was nice to have the singers and small crew at church keeping our distance to do the Facebook livestream on Palm Sunday — but we could not help but think of all the congregation missing, at home. When life gives you lemons, you just make lemonade, lean on the Lord and pray, knowing the video will help comfort and lift spirits.
Many times in the Bible there were not perfect situations, but the people did their best, and that is all God asks us to do. We will never see perfect situations until we walk through gates of pearl because we live in a fallen world.
My message Sunday was on Matthew 14:22-33. Peter was walking with Jesus on the water until he started to focus on circumstances around him and not Jesus. Peter cried out, “Lord, save me.” Verse 31 says, “And immediately Jesus stretched forth his hand, and caught him.”
Don’t give the coronavirus more time than you give Jesus or you will start to sink like Peter. It’s OK to keep up to date, but some are watching TV several hours a day and are getting overloaded and their spirit is sinking. Hopelessness is setting in, and panic and anxiety are taking over. Give reading the Bible, praying and lifting others up by phone 10 hours a day and I will show you a strong and faithful Christian who knows God is in control, and I know that they will do their best and turn the rest over to the Lord and sleep like a baby.
You don’t have to give God 10 hours a day, but are you giving most of your attention to the virus? Exodus 34:14 says God is a jealous God. Cry out to Jesus like Peter and let him lift you up and out of the situation you are in. Here are some uplifting verses: Mark 10:27, Jeremiah 32:27 and John 16:33. I am praying to God for a huge miracle where he would get all the glory. May you seek God and be blessed.
By Bill Young
It was nice to have the singers and small crew at church keeping our distance to do the Facebook livestream on Palm Sunday — but we could not help but think of all the congregation missing, at home. When life gives you lemons, you just make lemonade, lean on the Lord and pray, knowing the video will help comfort and lift spirits.
Many times in the Bible there were not perfect situations, but the people did their best, and that is all God asks us to do. We will never see perfect situations until we walk through gates of pearl because we live in a fallen world.
My message Sunday was on Matthew 14:22-33. Peter was walking with Jesus on the water until he started to focus on circumstances around him and not Jesus. Peter cried out, “Lord, save me.” Verse 31 says, “And immediately Jesus stretched forth his hand, and caught him.”
Don’t give the coronavirus more time than you give Jesus or you will start to sink like Peter. It’s OK to keep up to date, but some are watching TV several hours a day and are getting overloaded and their spirit is sinking. Hopelessness is setting in, and panic and anxiety are taking over. Give reading the Bible, praying and lifting others up by phone 10 hours a day and I will show you a strong and faithful Christian who knows God is in control, and I know that they will do their best and turn the rest over to the Lord and sleep like a baby.
You don’t have to give God 10 hours a day, but are you giving most of your attention to the virus? Exodus 34:14 says God is a jealous God. Cry out to Jesus like Peter and let him lift you up and out of the situation you are in. Here are some uplifting verses: Mark 10:27, Jeremiah 32:27 and John 16:33. I am praying to God for a huge miracle where he would get all the glory. May you seek God and be blessed.
Brentwood Church of Christ
By Matt Hodge
On a positive note regarding the measures taken to protect people from the COVID-19 virus, I’m glad to see that we are concerned about those who are most vulnerable. We are forbidding visitors to nursing homes and care centers, etc. Evolution points to “survival of the fittest” as an important tool for nature to weed out individuals who should not be part of the species anymore. Jehovah gives us a very different picture of caring deeply for each other.
God points to the sanctity we should view human life with throughout his word. Psalms 139:13-14 states, “For you formed my inward parts; you covered me in my mother’s womb. I will praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made; marvelous are your works, and that my soul knows very well.” God made life, and only he has the ultimate authority to take it away. Even for unplanned pregnancies where the mother cannot keep the child, there are so many families that want to adopt.
The sanctity of life is so great that God authorizes the death penalty for those who murder others. Genesis 9:5-6 states, “Surely for your lifeblood I will demand a reckoning; from the hand of every beast I will require it, and from the hand of man. From the hand of every man’s brother I will require the life of man. Whoever sheds man’s blood, by man his blood shall be shed; for in the image of God he made man.”
We should not take the innocent life of young or old, unborn or aged! Hopefully we, as the human race worldwide, will steer back toward valuing the lives of every fellow human with the same urgency we are protecting the lives and health of those vulnerable to COVID-19 now! May glory be to God!
Elkland Independent Methodist
By Joyce Inman
We were all so excited to gather together for drive-in church for Palm Sunday! We had really been missing our church family, and just being able to see each other through our vehicle windows was a tremendous blessing. There was definitely a large turnout as everyone who excited to get out and worship.
Pastor Nicholas Inman preached from the side porch of the church. He gave the morning welcome. We replaced horn honks for amens. As he mentioned this, a flock of geese flew over and began to honk. We all had a good laugh about that!
Jean Grisham played the prelude. Earney Smith provided special music with his guitar. Mathew Bridges taught the adult Sunday school class through Facebook live on the prayer chain, prior to church service. Earney rang the church bell for the beginning of service. We sang “Happy Birthday” to Kevin Hill.
Due to Governor Parson’s stay-at-home order, which went into effect Monday morning, we will not be able to have drive-in church through April 24. We will have our service through the online platform of Facebook, through the prayer chain of our church.
The Marshfield school system continues to give out meals to students in the parking lot of the church, Monday through Friday. They have reported to us that they are giving out some 100 meals a day from Elkland. We thank them for their humble hearts of service.
Pastor Inman led the song service with three great old hymns that we were all able to sing along with from our vehicles. Jean played an offertory piece and Butch Alcorn collected the offering, complete with face mask, gloves and a grabber that held a five-gallon bucket way out from his body. We thank Butch, Jason Taylor and Howard McDaniel for seeing about the parking. We thank Tom Robinson and Don Brown for making sure that the sound system was ready for this worship format as well.
Pastor Inman preached from Luke 19 about Jesus and His arrival into Jerusalem. Missy Crank livestreamed the service on Facebook through the prayer chain for those who stayed home. Following the message, Pastor Inman closed the service in prayer. We remembered all of those who are sick, grieving, in the nursing home and serving our country (including our leaders and those in health care, etc.)
Be safe and well and God bless you all!
By Matt Hodge
On a positive note regarding the measures taken to protect people from the COVID-19 virus, I’m glad to see that we are concerned about those who are most vulnerable. We are forbidding visitors to nursing homes and care centers, etc. Evolution points to “survival of the fittest” as an important tool for nature to weed out individuals who should not be part of the species anymore. Jehovah gives us a very different picture of caring deeply for each other.
God points to the sanctity we should view human life with throughout his word. Psalms 139:13-14 states, “For you formed my inward parts; you covered me in my mother’s womb. I will praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made; marvelous are your works, and that my soul knows very well.” God made life, and only he has the ultimate authority to take it away. Even for unplanned pregnancies where the mother cannot keep the child, there are so many families that want to adopt.
The sanctity of life is so great that God authorizes the death penalty for those who murder others. Genesis 9:5-6 states, “Surely for your lifeblood I will demand a reckoning; from the hand of every beast I will require it, and from the hand of man. From the hand of every man’s brother I will require the life of man. Whoever sheds man’s blood, by man his blood shall be shed; for in the image of God he made man.”
We should not take the innocent life of young or old, unborn or aged! Hopefully we, as the human race worldwide, will steer back toward valuing the lives of every fellow human with the same urgency we are protecting the lives and health of those vulnerable to COVID-19 now! May glory be to God!
Elkland Independent Methodist
By Joyce Inman
We were all so excited to gather together for drive-in church for Palm Sunday! We had really been missing our church family, and just being able to see each other through our vehicle windows was a tremendous blessing. There was definitely a large turnout as everyone who excited to get out and worship.
Pastor Nicholas Inman preached from the side porch of the church. He gave the morning welcome. We replaced horn honks for amens. As he mentioned this, a flock of geese flew over and began to honk. We all had a good laugh about that!
Jean Grisham played the prelude. Earney Smith provided special music with his guitar. Mathew Bridges taught the adult Sunday school class through Facebook live on the prayer chain, prior to church service. Earney rang the church bell for the beginning of service. We sang “Happy Birthday” to Kevin Hill.
Due to Governor Parson’s stay-at-home order, which went into effect Monday morning, we will not be able to have drive-in church through April 24. We will have our service through the online platform of Facebook, through the prayer chain of our church.
The Marshfield school system continues to give out meals to students in the parking lot of the church, Monday through Friday. They have reported to us that they are giving out some 100 meals a day from Elkland. We thank them for their humble hearts of service.
Pastor Inman led the song service with three great old hymns that we were all able to sing along with from our vehicles. Jean played an offertory piece and Butch Alcorn collected the offering, complete with face mask, gloves and a grabber that held a five-gallon bucket way out from his body. We thank Butch, Jason Taylor and Howard McDaniel for seeing about the parking. We thank Tom Robinson and Don Brown for making sure that the sound system was ready for this worship format as well.
Pastor Inman preached from Luke 19 about Jesus and His arrival into Jerusalem. Missy Crank livestreamed the service on Facebook through the prayer chain for those who stayed home. Following the message, Pastor Inman closed the service in prayer. We remembered all of those who are sick, grieving, in the nursing home and serving our country (including our leaders and those in health care, etc.)
Be safe and well and God bless you all!
Holy Trinity
By Jesus Christ
A blessed Easter to all of you for 2,000 years!!!
Mission Chapel
By Autumn Summers
Our Church convened via a conference call Sunday morning. Scripture was read from Matthew chapters 20, 21 and 26, Luke chapters 22 and 23 and John chapter 19. These cover some of the events leading up to the death of Jesus. I encourage you to read and study these, as next Sunday is Easter.
Several have inquired about where to send offerings. These may be sent to PO Box 283 Buffalo MO 65622. We are still accepting the Annie Armstrong Easter Offering as well. Several from the church are participating in the Walk for Life for Choices Pregnancy Center. Donations may be given for this also.
If you would like to tune in to the conference call Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. and Easter Sunday, please check our Facebook page for service details on Easter Sunday. The number is 1-978-990-5000 enter extension 986232.
By Jesus Christ
A blessed Easter to all of you for 2,000 years!!!
Mission Chapel
By Autumn Summers
Our Church convened via a conference call Sunday morning. Scripture was read from Matthew chapters 20, 21 and 26, Luke chapters 22 and 23 and John chapter 19. These cover some of the events leading up to the death of Jesus. I encourage you to read and study these, as next Sunday is Easter.
Several have inquired about where to send offerings. These may be sent to PO Box 283 Buffalo MO 65622. We are still accepting the Annie Armstrong Easter Offering as well. Several from the church are participating in the Walk for Life for Choices Pregnancy Center. Donations may be given for this also.
If you would like to tune in to the conference call Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. and Easter Sunday, please check our Facebook page for service details on Easter Sunday. The number is 1-978-990-5000 enter extension 986232.
Mission Home
By Brenda Brinkley
Mission Home has not been having regular services at church. But Pastor Scott Chastain has been delivering the message on Facebook on Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. and Bible study on Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. This is different for all of us. But we are thankful for technology during this time.
Belated birthday wishes go out to Neely Long on April 3.
Our deepest sympathy goes out to Joetta Perryman and Beverly Rogers on the loss of their sister. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.
I have struggled with what to write. This pandemic has affected everyone, but in many different ways. I have no wise words of wisdom, but God does. In John 14:27 Jesus said, “Peace I leave with you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.”
II Timothy 1: 7 says, “For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.”
Many of Christ’s followers hid in fear after his crucifixion. They thought hope was gone. Imagine the joy on that first Easter Sunday when they realized Jesus was alive.
We can still have that joy this Easter Sunday and every day because Jesus is still alive and well and there for all who will turn to him.
There are many families who won’t be able to be together this Easter. While I know that is going to be hard, imagine how much harder to be separated for eternity.
Stay strong. Stay safe. Pray for one another and for our country. Happy Easter from all of us at Mission Home. He lives!
Mount Sinai
By Doris McFarland
As we are all social-distancing this Holy Week, we need to look at Christ’s death. When we come to the biographies of Jesus, the four Gospels, we see that one-third of Matthew is given to a description of Christ’s death. One-third of Mark, one-fourth of Luke and one-half of John are given to his death. All these pages are devoted to the last 24 hours of his life. The death of Jesus Christ is a significant fact in human history, because Jesus Christ came for the express purpose of dying for sinners.
We need to understand this Easter season that Christ voluntarily laid down his life and took the penalty we deserve. That’s what the cross is all about. The blood of Jesus not only redeems us; it justifies us.
Thought for the week: Many are living in spiritual darkness: confused, frustrated, disturbed and fearful under the current circumstances. Let the light come into your heart to comfort you. God bless you this week.
By Brenda Brinkley
Mission Home has not been having regular services at church. But Pastor Scott Chastain has been delivering the message on Facebook on Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. and Bible study on Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. This is different for all of us. But we are thankful for technology during this time.
Belated birthday wishes go out to Neely Long on April 3.
Our deepest sympathy goes out to Joetta Perryman and Beverly Rogers on the loss of their sister. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.
I have struggled with what to write. This pandemic has affected everyone, but in many different ways. I have no wise words of wisdom, but God does. In John 14:27 Jesus said, “Peace I leave with you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.”
II Timothy 1: 7 says, “For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.”
Many of Christ’s followers hid in fear after his crucifixion. They thought hope was gone. Imagine the joy on that first Easter Sunday when they realized Jesus was alive.
We can still have that joy this Easter Sunday and every day because Jesus is still alive and well and there for all who will turn to him.
There are many families who won’t be able to be together this Easter. While I know that is going to be hard, imagine how much harder to be separated for eternity.
Stay strong. Stay safe. Pray for one another and for our country. Happy Easter from all of us at Mission Home. He lives!
Mount Sinai
By Doris McFarland
As we are all social-distancing this Holy Week, we need to look at Christ’s death. When we come to the biographies of Jesus, the four Gospels, we see that one-third of Matthew is given to a description of Christ’s death. One-third of Mark, one-fourth of Luke and one-half of John are given to his death. All these pages are devoted to the last 24 hours of his life. The death of Jesus Christ is a significant fact in human history, because Jesus Christ came for the express purpose of dying for sinners.
We need to understand this Easter season that Christ voluntarily laid down his life and took the penalty we deserve. That’s what the cross is all about. The blood of Jesus not only redeems us; it justifies us.
Thought for the week: Many are living in spiritual darkness: confused, frustrated, disturbed and fearful under the current circumstances. Let the light come into your heart to comfort you. God bless you this week.
Peace Lutheran Church
By Pastor Edwin Lehmann
On Monday U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said, “This will be our Pearl Harbor, our 9/11 moment … the hardest and saddest week of most Americans’ lives.” The worst in this pandemic lies ahead. How shall we approach this moment?
God encourages us, “The Lord is near. Do not worry about anything, but in everything … let your requests be make known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:5f). As a result of this truth, Paul wrote, “So I have learned to be content in any circumstances in which I find myself … I can do all things through Christ, who strengthens me” (v.11f).
This week we also watch the Lord Jesus give his life for us. He promised that when he was lifted up on the cross, he would draw us to himself. Like a mighty magnet he draws us to his saving love. He is the object of our faith to whom we flee in every circumstance. How shall we approach this moment? Like any other, through faith in our Savior.
Such faith is like an adjustable wrench that fits both the smaller and the larger bolts. Faith fits any circumstance. It trusts the Lord’s promise to be at hand to support us. It knows that with him at your side, nothing can be against you (Romans 8:32). May that be your thinking in the days ahead: “I can endure all things through Christ, who strengthens me.”
By Pastor Edwin Lehmann
On Monday U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said, “This will be our Pearl Harbor, our 9/11 moment … the hardest and saddest week of most Americans’ lives.” The worst in this pandemic lies ahead. How shall we approach this moment?
God encourages us, “The Lord is near. Do not worry about anything, but in everything … let your requests be make known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:5f). As a result of this truth, Paul wrote, “So I have learned to be content in any circumstances in which I find myself … I can do all things through Christ, who strengthens me” (v.11f).
This week we also watch the Lord Jesus give his life for us. He promised that when he was lifted up on the cross, he would draw us to himself. Like a mighty magnet he draws us to his saving love. He is the object of our faith to whom we flee in every circumstance. How shall we approach this moment? Like any other, through faith in our Savior.
Such faith is like an adjustable wrench that fits both the smaller and the larger bolts. Faith fits any circumstance. It trusts the Lord’s promise to be at hand to support us. It knows that with him at your side, nothing can be against you (Romans 8:32). May that be your thinking in the days ahead: “I can endure all things through Christ, who strengthens me.”
Pleasant Hill United Methodist
By Jeanie Replogle
With this time of social distancing, staying home being extended and no church and much-needed prayers for our church congregations, our country and all of the people affected by this terrible coronavirus, hospitals, doctors, nurses and anyone that has to work around the public, we have even more of a reason to reach out to our church family that are not on the internet to see a lot of church messages. It has truly been a blessing to hear several of the local pastors on the internet.
I spoke with Emalu Byrd this past week, and she sounded very good. Please be in prayer for Kaylee Replogle, Fred Replogle, Charlotte Groseclose, Richard Taylor, Nancy McGehee, Rose Osmon, Gary Morse, Tom Byrd, Pat Smikle, Mary Willis, Celia McCluan, Wendel Watts, Margie Davis, Clella Estep, Jan Smikle, Genny Huelan, Bill Brinkley, Walter Pack, Keith Marlin, Brian Grabher, Burless Dye, Dr. Charles Mahaffey, Faith Gossett, Patti Garretson, Layne Dunn, Sarah Mahaffey, Rita Zaer, Don Goeden, Curtis and Linda Lloyd, Sondra Grey, Glory James and Jeff Ward.
Restoration Community Church
By Kevin Wright
Out of respect for the state-issued guidelines, we will be streaming our Sunday morning lesson via Facebook.
This week we focused on knowing who we are in Christ. It is important to know who we are so that we don’t think less of ourselves than we should. Those who are called by God are chosen to be his children. We are joint heirs with Christ (Romans 8:16-17).
Hebrews 8-9 teaches us what the new covenant is compared to the old covenant. We learn here that the law was never meant to make a man righteous, but to show us our sin. That is why the new covenant needed to happen. The old covenant showed us our sin, and the new covenant removed our sins.
With the new covenant, we can be in fellowship with God and be like God. Philippians 2:5-6 tells us that we should think like Christ did and know that we are like God, but we must remain as humble as a servant. If we don’t understand this, we miss out on part of what Christ’s cross was for. We are made to be like God, but we are here to serve and show his love.
By Jeanie Replogle
With this time of social distancing, staying home being extended and no church and much-needed prayers for our church congregations, our country and all of the people affected by this terrible coronavirus, hospitals, doctors, nurses and anyone that has to work around the public, we have even more of a reason to reach out to our church family that are not on the internet to see a lot of church messages. It has truly been a blessing to hear several of the local pastors on the internet.
I spoke with Emalu Byrd this past week, and she sounded very good. Please be in prayer for Kaylee Replogle, Fred Replogle, Charlotte Groseclose, Richard Taylor, Nancy McGehee, Rose Osmon, Gary Morse, Tom Byrd, Pat Smikle, Mary Willis, Celia McCluan, Wendel Watts, Margie Davis, Clella Estep, Jan Smikle, Genny Huelan, Bill Brinkley, Walter Pack, Keith Marlin, Brian Grabher, Burless Dye, Dr. Charles Mahaffey, Faith Gossett, Patti Garretson, Layne Dunn, Sarah Mahaffey, Rita Zaer, Don Goeden, Curtis and Linda Lloyd, Sondra Grey, Glory James and Jeff Ward.
Restoration Community Church
By Kevin Wright
Out of respect for the state-issued guidelines, we will be streaming our Sunday morning lesson via Facebook.
This week we focused on knowing who we are in Christ. It is important to know who we are so that we don’t think less of ourselves than we should. Those who are called by God are chosen to be his children. We are joint heirs with Christ (Romans 8:16-17).
Hebrews 8-9 teaches us what the new covenant is compared to the old covenant. We learn here that the law was never meant to make a man righteous, but to show us our sin. That is why the new covenant needed to happen. The old covenant showed us our sin, and the new covenant removed our sins.
With the new covenant, we can be in fellowship with God and be like God. Philippians 2:5-6 tells us that we should think like Christ did and know that we are like God, but we must remain as humble as a servant. If we don’t understand this, we miss out on part of what Christ’s cross was for. We are made to be like God, but we are here to serve and show his love.
Want to know more about Christ? Reach out to us online. Search Restoration Community Church of Marshfield on Facebook or stream our live lessons every Sunday morning at 10:15 a.m.
Rogersville First Baptist
By Betty Lou Tutor
A special thank you to Pastor Winston Burton and Pastor Doug Brown for presenting a video service Sunday. The theme of this service reflects on how the people felt as they watched Jesus riding into Jerusalem and how it relates to us today.
As we read our Bible, we focus on the way Jesus was beaten, humiliated, cursed, spat on, laughed at and denied by men who were jealous. These are a few of the ways the people responded. It was Passover time, a big event for the public. Jesus was fulfilling the prophecy of God. Some of the people had seen his many miracles and shouted out, “Hosanna, our king,” as Jesus rode into the city on a colt.
People had the wrong opinion of why Jesus was there. They thought he wanted to have power over the people, even though Jesus spoke several times about the reason for his presence. This was the cruelest punishment anyone could endure; however, Jesus took this act of evil without saying a word.
How many times do you remember Jesus weeping? Our Bible talks of two times, at the grave of Lazarus and when he looked at the city of Jerusalem. Jesus saw the emptiness of their eyes.
Our lives will be different if we surrender to the Lord Jesus Christ. We need to fix our eyes on the King of Kings. We were created to worship him. The time of salvation is now, especially with this crisis. Proclaim the name of Jesus Christ and make your stand. God bless.
By Betty Lou Tutor
A special thank you to Pastor Winston Burton and Pastor Doug Brown for presenting a video service Sunday. The theme of this service reflects on how the people felt as they watched Jesus riding into Jerusalem and how it relates to us today.
As we read our Bible, we focus on the way Jesus was beaten, humiliated, cursed, spat on, laughed at and denied by men who were jealous. These are a few of the ways the people responded. It was Passover time, a big event for the public. Jesus was fulfilling the prophecy of God. Some of the people had seen his many miracles and shouted out, “Hosanna, our king,” as Jesus rode into the city on a colt.
People had the wrong opinion of why Jesus was there. They thought he wanted to have power over the people, even though Jesus spoke several times about the reason for his presence. This was the cruelest punishment anyone could endure; however, Jesus took this act of evil without saying a word.
How many times do you remember Jesus weeping? Our Bible talks of two times, at the grave of Lazarus and when he looked at the city of Jerusalem. Jesus saw the emptiness of their eyes.
Our lives will be different if we surrender to the Lord Jesus Christ. We need to fix our eyes on the King of Kings. We were created to worship him. The time of salvation is now, especially with this crisis. Proclaim the name of Jesus Christ and make your stand. God bless.
St. Paul Lutheran
By Joanne Roberts
This week Pastor Knapp will be streaming on Maunday Thursday and Good Friday at 7 p.m. Mark it on your calendar.
On Palm Sunday, the hymns were “Hosanna, Loud Hosanna,” “Jesus, I Will Ponder Now” and “Go to Dark Gethsemane.”
Scriptures were Isaiah 50:4-9a, Epistles 2:5-11 and the reading of the passion of Christ, Matthew 26:1-27:66. The sermon was based on Matthew.
When Christ attended the wedding in Cana, they ran out of wine, and Mary asked him to solve this dilemma. Christ replied that it was not yet Hhis time, but he turned water into very good wine. This was his first miracle.
When Jesus told the disciples to fetch the young donkey so they could ride into Jerusalem, they tried to change his mind because the Pharisees and priests wanted to kill Jesus. Jesus replied that it was not yet his time. They procured the donkey and Jesus rode triumphantly into Jerusalem.
In the Upper Room where they shared the Last Supper, Jesus told the disciples that one of them would betray him, and they were upset. Jesus gave thanks, broke the bread and gave them the unleavened bread while telling them this was his body and the wine was his blood. He told them this was the new covenant which was shed for many for remission of sins.
They went to the Mount of Olives where Jesus again told Peter that Peter would deny Jesus three times before the cock crowed. Then Jesus took them to the Garden of Gethsemane and told his disciples to stand watch while he prayed. He asked God to take this cup from him if there was any other way. When Jesus went back to the disciples, he found them asleep and asked them if they could not watch just one hour. He told Peter to watch and pray to avoid temptation. Again, Jesus returned to pray saying, “Thy will be done.” Again, Jesus returned to the three, again finding them asleep. This time Jesus told them to rise, for the hour was come that he would be betrayed.
As Jesus was still speaking, a great multitude with swords and clubs appeared with Judas among them. He came to Jesus saying, “Greetings, rabbi!” and kissed him. Jesus said to the multitudes that he had sat with them daily teaching them and they did not seize him, but now the hour had come so that the scriptures might be fulfilled. Then all the disciples fled, abandoning Jesus.
Next week we hear the wonderful resurrection story. May God bless you each and every one.
By Joanne Roberts
This week Pastor Knapp will be streaming on Maunday Thursday and Good Friday at 7 p.m. Mark it on your calendar.
On Palm Sunday, the hymns were “Hosanna, Loud Hosanna,” “Jesus, I Will Ponder Now” and “Go to Dark Gethsemane.”
Scriptures were Isaiah 50:4-9a, Epistles 2:5-11 and the reading of the passion of Christ, Matthew 26:1-27:66. The sermon was based on Matthew.
When Christ attended the wedding in Cana, they ran out of wine, and Mary asked him to solve this dilemma. Christ replied that it was not yet Hhis time, but he turned water into very good wine. This was his first miracle.
When Jesus told the disciples to fetch the young donkey so they could ride into Jerusalem, they tried to change his mind because the Pharisees and priests wanted to kill Jesus. Jesus replied that it was not yet his time. They procured the donkey and Jesus rode triumphantly into Jerusalem.
In the Upper Room where they shared the Last Supper, Jesus told the disciples that one of them would betray him, and they were upset. Jesus gave thanks, broke the bread and gave them the unleavened bread while telling them this was his body and the wine was his blood. He told them this was the new covenant which was shed for many for remission of sins.
They went to the Mount of Olives where Jesus again told Peter that Peter would deny Jesus three times before the cock crowed. Then Jesus took them to the Garden of Gethsemane and told his disciples to stand watch while he prayed. He asked God to take this cup from him if there was any other way. When Jesus went back to the disciples, he found them asleep and asked them if they could not watch just one hour. He told Peter to watch and pray to avoid temptation. Again, Jesus returned to pray saying, “Thy will be done.” Again, Jesus returned to the three, again finding them asleep. This time Jesus told them to rise, for the hour was come that he would be betrayed.
As Jesus was still speaking, a great multitude with swords and clubs appeared with Judas among them. He came to Jesus saying, “Greetings, rabbi!” and kissed him. Jesus said to the multitudes that he had sat with them daily teaching them and they did not seize him, but now the hour had come so that the scriptures might be fulfilled. Then all the disciples fled, abandoning Jesus.
Next week we hear the wonderful resurrection story. May God bless you each and every one.
Upper Room
By Brother Bob Holden
“This is a faithful saying: For if we died with him, we shall also live with him. If we endure, we shall also reign with him. If we deny him, he also will deny us. If we are faithless, he remains faithful; he cannot deny himself” — 2 Timothy 2:11-13.
The apostle Paul wrote these words to his “son in the faith” while imprisoned in Rome near the end of his life. In 2 Timothy 4:6-7, Paul writes, "For I am already being poured out as a drink offering, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith."
Being faithful and keeping the faith should be personified through the lives of every believer in the Lord Jesus Christ. It should also be crystal clear that this life is “even a vapor that appears for a little time and then vanishes away” (James 4:14). Everyone will experience a physical death, but because the Lord Jesus suffered and died a horrific death on the cross of Calvary as an atonement for our sins, true believers’ sins have been forgiven and are assured of eternal life with him.
I close with Paul’s words in 2 Timothy 4:8: “Finally, there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will give to me on that day, and not to me only but also to all who have loved his appearing.” Read again 2 Timothy 2:11-13. May God’s peace comfort you during these uncertain times. Blessings to you all.
By Brother Bob Holden
“This is a faithful saying: For if we died with him, we shall also live with him. If we endure, we shall also reign with him. If we deny him, he also will deny us. If we are faithless, he remains faithful; he cannot deny himself” — 2 Timothy 2:11-13.
The apostle Paul wrote these words to his “son in the faith” while imprisoned in Rome near the end of his life. In 2 Timothy 4:6-7, Paul writes, "For I am already being poured out as a drink offering, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith."
Being faithful and keeping the faith should be personified through the lives of every believer in the Lord Jesus Christ. It should also be crystal clear that this life is “even a vapor that appears for a little time and then vanishes away” (James 4:14). Everyone will experience a physical death, but because the Lord Jesus suffered and died a horrific death on the cross of Calvary as an atonement for our sins, true believers’ sins have been forgiven and are assured of eternal life with him.
I close with Paul’s words in 2 Timothy 4:8: “Finally, there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will give to me on that day, and not to me only but also to all who have loved his appearing.” Read again 2 Timothy 2:11-13. May God’s peace comfort you during these uncertain times. Blessings to you all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.