Black Oak Free Will Baptist
By PJ Cole
Sunday school opened with singing “Silent Night,” with Jeremy leading and Pam accompanying. The responsive reading was titled “The Making of a Prophet,” taken from Isaiah 6:1-13. When men are truly cleansed from their sins, they are willing and eager to serve God. People measure by success; God measures by faithfulness.
“Happy Birthday” was sung to Adalyn Everett and Gary Arthur.
Pastor Bill welcomed everyone, and Jeremy offered prayer for the sick, including Judy and Scotty Kesterkie, Holly Hayes, Shawn Richards, David Bird, Joe Wells, Ben Fraker and Lola Fern Day. Please continue praying for all the many others in our church and community.
Everyone was blessed Sunday morning by the church cantata, singing “Messiah, Heaven’s Glory.” Pastor Bill's sermon was taken from Psalms 69, “I Will Praise God in Song and Thanksgiving for Giving His Son Jesus.” Fred Cole dismissed in prayer.
Congregational and special singing opened the evening services. Pastor Bill’s sermon was taken from Joshua with Jerry Rader dismissing in prayer.
We welcome everyone at Black Oak and invite you to attend our annual Christmas program on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m.
Please be reminded of our weekly worship services: Sunday: Sunday school, 10 a.m.; morning worship, 10:50 a.m.; and evening worship, 6 p.m. Wednesday evening, 7 p.m., youth and Bible study. For more information, follow us on Facebook.
Thought for the week: “Peace on Earth will come to stay when we live Christmas every day.”
Brentwood Church of Christ
By Matt Hodge
Christians don’t hate people who don’t follow God or his word. Certainly, some who claim to be Christians show this attitude, but it is not the attitude taught to Christians in the word and not the attitude shown by the majority. As Ephesians 4:15 says, we are to be “speaking the truth in love.” Love here doesn’t mean just telling people what they want to hear, but being concerned enough to tell them what they need to hear in order to be saved, be right with God and have peace in their lives.
God wants everyone to quit what is wrong and do what is right (repent), Romans 6:1-23, so all can be saved, 2 Peter 3:9. God hates sin, Proverbs 6:16-19; but he loves sinners so much that he sent his son to die for us before we repented, Romans 5:8. This is consistent with the idea that God hates those who choose to stand for things that are wrong (Psalms 5:4-5) and approves of those that repent and come to him. So, the same person who does what is wrong and is hated by God becomes loved by God when he/she turns away from doing what is wrong. That’s why we we don’t hate individual people. 1 Corinthians 6:9-11 says many Christians there, that God loved, had turned away from terrible sins.
The word “haters” is thrown around a lot in modern culture, and often is used to mean “anyone who doesn’t agree with what is politically correct.” As political correctness moves away from God, it is natural that those who follow God fall under this term. It is necessary that good and evil oppose each other, as they have from the beginning of time. But God will turn his animosity against those who have chosen to be against him into a welcome into his family if they come to his side. Who else does that???
The role of the Christian is to spread the news that God offers his love, and even a place in his family to those who hate him if they will accept it! For this reason it is inaccurate to characterize God and Christians as “haters.” God is so good. Have a great rest of the week.
Crossing Over Southern Baptist
By Carol Dudley
Jeremiah 17:7 — “But blessed is the one who trusts in the LORD, whose confidence is in him.”
I spent some time this week just shaking my head about the things that people value, mostly stuff. This time of year we are blessed to see more people being nice to each other, something that really should happen all year, but we also see the selfish side of things, too. We see those who will push and shove someone out of the way for the latest fad that will go out of style as quickly as it came. Obviously, this happened in Biblical times, too, because we have 1 John 2:17 to remind us that this world and the desires of it will pass away, meaning here today and gone tomorrow.
My husband and I were talking about some of those things the other day. Is not having the newest fashion in boots, or a new car, or a video game going to keep someone out of heaven? The Bible lets us know that there are things so much more important in this world. Now, don’t get me wrong; having those things won’t keep anyone out of heaven, either, but it is our desire for things that may hinder the process.
Please remember Jesus came so that we may live. God’s gift of his son can’t be matched by anything we might be stressing about getting someone for Christmas. Please don’t let this season and the thoughts of that perfect gift take your mind off of the Perfect Gift, Jesus Christ. We know where our hope lies, but there are many who do not. Share Jesus this season, and trust God for all your needs (but not to the point of spending the rent money on more presents). God loves you, and blessed is the one who trusts in the Lord, whose confidence is in him.
Have a blessed week, everyone. Have faith in God, and know he will never leave us or forsake us. We are blessed. As always, God bless.
Holy Trinity
By Sue Epperson
Dec. 8 was the Second Sunday of Advent.
Baruch 5:1-9 — The dream of restoration of God’s people is coming true. Israel’s children are coming home to reflect the glory of God.
Psalms 126 — The Lord has done great things for us; we are filled with joy.
Philippians 1:4-6, 8-11 — The partnership between the apostles and the community of believers is proclaimed. We all share God’s work together.
Luke 3:1-4 — In the midst of the dominators of the political world of that first century of Christian history unfolding is a man out in the desert, named John, who will invite all to experience a new vision and to be prepared for one who is yet to be revealed.
Let us pray for one another.
Mission Chapel
By Autumn Summers
The men and young men sang a special Sunday morning.
Philippians 1:6 states, “Being confident of this very thing, that he which hath begun a good work in you will perform it until the day of Jesus Christ.”
Don’t let the world and Satan get the better of you. Don’t let a moment of weakness cause you pain.
Wednesday evening is Christmas caroling at Colonial Springs Care in Buffalo. Meet there at 6 p.m. Saturday is Kids Fun Day/Parents Day Out, noon to 5 p.m. at the church. Sunday evening at 6 p.m. is the Christmas program with fellowship following.
Mission Home
By Brenda Brinkley
Sunday morning service began after Remington, Jasper, Hestyn, and Holdyn rang the bell. Announcements included our Christmas program on Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. We will also have our card exchange and refreshments that evening. Everyone is invited.
Following prayer requests, Gary led in prayer.
We will be collecting for the Lottie Moon Christmas offering during December. Gaye Chastain spoke about the missionaries serving overseas. The Lottie Moon offering goes to help them and their work.
Remington and Donna Floyd were ushers for the morning offering. Gary led in prayer.
Pastor Scott Chastain delivered the message using Matthew 1:18-25 as the text. Following morning worship, we enjoyed our holiday lunch and had a great time of fellowship.
Birthday wishes go out to Alan Garton and Holdyn Reese on Dec. 12. I want to wish a friend, Ember Mikkelsen, a happy birthday on Dec. 15. I also want to wish my uncle, Don Day, a very happy birthday on Dec. 17.
I was at a craft bazaar on Saturday. I heard many remarks about how creative the crafters are. I agree.
Then I remembered John 1:3, which says, “All things were made by him; and without him was not any thing made that was made.”
God gave us so much to work with. He truly is the great Creator.
Have a great week, and remember one another in prayer.
Mount Sinai
By Doris McFarland
“I Need Thee Every Hour” opened the Sunday school with prayer led by Angela Milligan. Josephine Rost had the call to worship, reading “The Blessing Tree.” Prayer requests included Edwina Ragsdale, Michelle Yeager, Richard Cook, Orb Underwood, Jerry Milligan and his two granddaughters (all having surgery this week), Ron Firestone, Larry and Mary Harman, Robert Bechtel, Margie Davis, August Blazer, Diane Robertson’s son Jason and Katlin Friend. Clint Young taught the adults from I Chronicles on “David’s Gratitude.”
Worship hour began with singing and testimonies. Special music was by a group of small girls. Josephine Rost had a reading, “The Christmas Gift.” Gary McFarland brought the communion message, “Believe on Him,” from John 6:25-29. Pastor Davenport brought his message about all the people involved in the Christmas story, from Elizabeth and Mary to King Herod.
For the evening service, the pastor took his sermon text from Matthew 2:1-20, about King Herod. The pastor asked the congregation about what they expected this Christmas, and why Christmas is special to each one. Diane Davenport read an article from Marlene Franklin, “A Box of Crayons,” given to her by Millie Johnson before her death.
Coming events: Wednesday evening Bible study will be this Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The children’s Christmas program practice will be at 6:30 p.m. also. The program will be Sunday evening, Dec. 22, at 6:30 p.m.
Everyone enjoyed the Christmas caroling Saturday at the nursing homes — both the church and the residents. It was followed with wrapping many gifts for needy children and families of Share Your Christmas. A delectable fellowship dinner followed.
Thought for the week: “Let’s all prepare our hearts for the gift of your son.” Have a blessed week.
The Perfect Law of Liberty
By Jerry Brumbaugh
Qv. 10: “Verse 30. What saith the Scripture? Cast out the bondwoman and her son: for the son of the bondwoman shall not be heir with the son of the free woman.”
The Holy Ghost contemptuously calls the admirers of the Law the children of the bondwoman.
Verse 31. Brethren, we are not children of the bondwoman, but of the free.
This sentence forms a clear rejection of the righteousness of the Law and a confirmation of the doctrine of justification. In the next chapter Paul lays special stress upon the freedom which the children of the free woman enjoy. He treats of Christian liberty, the knowledge of which is very necessary. The liberty which Christ purchased for us is a bulwark to us in our battle against spiritual tyranny.
Therefore we must carefully study this doctrine of Christian liberty, not only for the confirmation of the doctrine of justification, but also fr the comfort and encouragement of those who are weak in faith.
A Commentary on St. Paul’s Epistle to the Galatians.
Jeremiah 34:8-17 (JV): “Therefore thus saith the Lord: Ye have not hearkened unto me, in proclaiming liberty, every one to his brother, and every man to his neighbor: Behold, I proclaim a liberty for you, saith the Lord, to the sword, to the pestilence, and to the famine: and I will make you to be removed into all the kingdoms of the earth.”
Pleasant Hill United Methodist
By Jeanie Replogle
We opened our services Sunday morning with, “Behold Our King.” Bentley and Craig Replogle read the Advent scriptures. The responsive reading was Psalm 72. The scripture reading was from Matthew 3:1-12. The morning message was, “Repent, for the Kingdom of Heaven Is at Hand.” Jorden and Kamron Stacey took up the morning offering.
Our annual Christmas program will be Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. Bible study groups will meet Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m. Dinner will be potluck. The adult study group will begin our study of Mark’s gospel.
Please be in prayer for Mary Willis, Tyler and Megan Letterman, David Byrd, Celia McCune, John and Patricia Carroll, Keith Heulan, Tom Byrd, Fred Replogle, Pat Smikle, Margie Davis, Dr. Charles Mahaffey, Russell and Patsy Marlin, Hue Parnell, Tim Lampert, Gary Morse, Clella Estes, Faith Gossett, Tate Crowley, Edwina Ragsdale, Patti Garretson, Layne Dunn, Danny Jones, Sarah Mahaffey, Ron McCall, Rita Zaer, Don Gordon, Nancy McGehee, Linda Lloyd, Sondra Grey, Glory James, Jeff Ward, the leaders of our nation and the men and women of the military.
Rogersville First Baptist
By Betty Lou Tutor
Rejoicing in wondrous glory defines a joyful Sunday as we sang and praised the coming of the newborn king. A special thanks to our heavenly Father for sending his son to give us salvation so we may have eternal life, the most precious gift of all.
Our second Advent Candle was lit by Roger and Anita Lea. Tyler Hooker played his guitar, singing “I’m Living for No One but Jesus” while Diane Chase performed her signing to this beautiful offertory song. Thank you both.
Pastor Winston took special delight in his theme about the good shepherds. How will they be remembered? Will it be their belief that the Messiah’s birth was taking place or the way people made them an outcast of society? These men had a job no one else wanted; however, didn’t God send Jesus to watch over his flock of sheep? People tend to criticize others before they know what their situations may be. These men were considered too low to be beside the crib of the newborn king. Winston added an outline for better understanding of how God sees us. We often reject things we shouldn’t. One thing stands out from all the rest: When the Holy Spirit is leading you to accept Jesus Christ as your savior, don’t delay, because we can’t predict what our next second will bring.
Remember, Jesus is the reason for the season. God bless.
St. Mark’s UMC Niangua
By Tammy Wills
“Prepare the way for the Lord; make his paths straight.” We gathered on Saturday and made our Christmas plates. We had a lot of nice goodies to share. Betty, Jayse and I delivered them Sunday after church. We will purchase our presents for the family that we got off the tree this week. Betty will deliver them to Orscheln’s on Sunday.
We will have our Christmas program during church services Sunday, Dec. 22. We will have soups and sandwich and goodies for lunch following church. Pastor Michael will have a Christmas Eve service at Conway. The month of January we will collect canned goods for the food pantry.
Remember those on our prayer list, the lost and the lonely. God bless.
St. Paul Lutheran
By Joanne Roberts
Sunday began with such a beautiful sunrise! Wind was pretty chilling later, but we still a great day for which to be thankful!
We celebrated our Savior’s birth with a “Paper Bag Christmas” that brought the whole congregation into the story. The narrator was Mike Fisher and the congregation (children and adults) were the Holy Family, angels, shepherds, prophets, sheep, goats, doves, chickens, stars or trees.
Scriptures were Isaiah 7:14, Isaiah 9:6, Micah 5:2 and Luke 2:1-20. Christmas hymns were interspersed throughout. It is a great way to tell of the Savior’s birth because it appeals to young and old and everyone in between.
Following church, there was a delicious, and plentiful, potluck, followed by entertainment. Sue Croll, Richard Krause and Richard Peters had a humorous skit. Brian White played some Christmas music for us. He plays by ear and is quite good. Young Alyssa Faubion sang a beautiful song. She has such a clear, sweet voice and has sung for us many times in her young life. She has even written some of the songs. Kara Ghan sang a beautiful rendition of “O Holy Night.” Susan Case played for both of them.
I think everyone really enjoyed themselves. It was just a great service and great social time. We so appreciate the Sunday school and Pastor Knapp for planning it.
Mid-week Advent services will be Wednesdays, Dec. 11 and 18, at both 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. The Christmas Eve candlelight service will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 24. We would love to have you visit us at any, or all, of these services!
Hope you have a week full of blessings! Remember to thank God for them and to share the joy of Jesus’ birth with everyone!
