Black Oak
By Norma Lampert
It was another good day at Black Oak with Sunday school beginning by singing “He Set Me Free,” accompanied by Lola Fern Day. Jeremy led the responsive reading from 1 Thessalonians 2:11-20. Prayers were by Lola and me.
The worship hour began with Martha and Rick playing a medley of music as Richard and others welcomed everyone arriving. The Sunday school report was given, and Brother Bill welcomed everyone. We’re so grateful for all the visitors, too.
The prayer list was revised and read for Shawn and Brianna Everett, Tina Massie, Rodney the OATS driver, Linda Cox, Randy Massey, Ron and Sue Cook, Bob and Joyce Delcour, Beverly Harman, Jim Randolph, Barbara Walker, the Randy Pruitt family, Lisa Plunket Martin, Louise McNabb, Sharon Hill, Kevin Johnson and all the others on our list. Bobby Atkison prayed for these needs.
Clint blessed the offering, and Rex assisted in taking it up.
Announcements: Today, Bible study and youth will be at 7 p.m. On Saturday at noon, a fish fry will be held at the Johnstons’ home; take a dish to share. Oct. 6 will be homecoming at Ebenezer Church.
Specials were by Jeremy with “We Want America Back,” a great song and sermon within itself; “Washed in the Blood” by Adalyn and Haylee with Lesley helping; and a reading by Herald Lee.
Brother Bill prayed, then offered a very good message taken from Acts 17:16, 22, 23, 31-34 and 19:13-20. The song of invitation was “Lord, I’m Coming Home,” and Jeremy closed in prayer.
We had a wonderful evening service with singing, heart-moving testimonies and a message from 1 Thessalonians 5:12-18. Shirley H. was on the piano. John H., Lesley, Herald Lee and Wayne prayed.
God bless.
Brentwood Church of Christ
By Matt Hodge
We really enjoyed being together to worship our holy God Sunday! It is great to see some of our young men getting more involved in leading the worship.
Frequently we hear, “If the Old Law to Israel is superseded and not in effect, how do we know what sins to avoid?” What does the Bible say?
First, Romans 6 (verses 1-7, 14-15) talks a lot about not living in sin because we died to sin when we were united with Christ’s death in baptism. Romans 7:3-6 compares being committed to Christ to being able to marry again if your spouse dies: “… Dead to the law through the body of Christ, that you may be ‘married’ to another — to him who was raised from the dead … we should serve in the newness of the Spirit and not in the oldness of the letter.”
Then Galatians 5:18-25 says, “But if you are led by the Spirit, you are not under the law. Now the works of the flesh are evident, which are: adultery, fornication, uncleanness, lewdness, idolatry, sorcery, hatred, contentions, jealousies, outbursts of wrath, selfish ambitions, dissensions, heresies, envy, murders, drunkenness, revelries, and the like …. Those who practice such things will not inherit the kingdom of God. … And those who are Christ’s have crucified the flesh with its passions and desires.”
The moral principles in the Old Law are restated throughout the New Testament. But these sins keep a person out of heaven, not because they were against the Old Law, but because they are in rebellion to the spirit of Christ! We know what sins to avoid by reading the New Testament.
Why is there an Old Testament then? We learn so much about God and his character in the Old Testament (Romans 15:4), and it serves several other very important roles as well. Perhaps we will we explore this in a future article! May you have a great week and prosper in your Bible studies.
Crossing Over
By Carol Dudley
Ephesians 1:3 — “Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who has blessed us in the heavenly realms with every spiritual blessing in Christ.”
Who are you? What a question to start with today, but it’s a good one. On Monday nights, I attend a ladies Bible study, and we are working on a Beth Moore study. She asked us to remember four things: 1) God is who he says he is. 2) God can do what he says he can do. 3) I am who he says I am. 4) God’s word is alive and active in me.
These four things are all so important, but number three keeps coming to mind. I define myself in so many ways, good ways and bad. I am getting older, and some days I would say old, period. I am the mother of a wonderful daughter, so I would say I’m an old mama. I work in a tax office, so I must be an old mama who does taxes.
I could keep going, but where is God in this description? God says I am his child; God says I am blessed, that I am redeemed, that I am his beloved, and so many more things. God loves me so much that he sacrificed Jesus on the cross for me. Why, then, do I describe myself as a child of God so far down on the list? This is something that I have to work on.
God, the creator of Heaven and Earth, loves me. God sent Jesus to die on the cross to pay the penalty for all my mistakes, and he is able to do just that. God says I am worth what Jesus went through on the cross because he loves me — and you.
This week I pray we will all remember that God is who he says he is, and he is able to do all that he says he can do and will. I pray that we will remember all the things that God says we are, especially loved and forgiven through the shed blood of Jesus Christ.
Have a wonderful week, everyone, and as always, God bless.
Crossroads Evangelical Methodist
By Lacey Cantrell
Crossroads Evangelical Methodist Church invites you to come worship with us!
To “receive” is active. There is nothing passive about God’s commands. They are issued in order that we might do them. No general in any army issues commands to his troops just to hear the sound of his own voice. He gives commands because he expects his troops to take action, to follow through, to fulfill a mission.
The same is true for the captain of our souls! The number one reason to read your Bible is not to say you have read it; the reason to read your Bible is to get your marching orders for the day and for the whole of your life. “The wise in heart will receive commands” — Proverbs 10:8.
God bless.
Elkland Independent Methodist
By Joyce Inman
The church bell rang out on Sunday morning, calling us all to worship in Elkland. Sunny Fuller opened the service in prayer. June Criger and I served as the acolytes. Butch Alcorn gave the announcements.
We were reminded that the Rex Diehl Trail Ride is on Oct. 5 at 9:30 a.m. Proceeds will go to benefit a local family fighting cancer.
We wished a happy birthday to Linda Dickinson, who was present for morning worship service. Congratulations were issued to all who were baptized last week.
Stephanie Taylor had children’s church this week.
Pastor Inman led the song service, and special music was provided by Pastor Inman, Regetta Long and Linda Dickinson. Libby Morgan also sang a beautiful offertory piece with her ukulele. It was one that she wrote, as she is such a talented writer.
Jean Grisham played the piano for song service. We are so glad that she is feeling better. Earney Smith played the bass and Tommy Smith the guitar.
We continue to pray for Bob Letterman, Deborah Bucy, Clarence Larimore, Deena Johnston, Justin and Kyra Newberry, Jeanette Alcorn, Josh Brown, Orion Peterson’s grandma, Scott Smith's mom and brother and several others.
Our morning ushers were Don Hartwell, Butch Alcorn, Orion Peterson and Don Brown.
Pastor Inman preached from Luke 18 on the fact that Jesus is still in the miracle business. What a blessing!
Steve Swartout dismissed the service in prayer, and we all departed to serve.
Holy Trinity
By Sue Epperson
Sept. 22 was the 25th Sunday in Ordinary Time.
Family Reflection: Amos 8:4-7 — Amos denounces the wealthy, who care only about personal gain and who do not hesitate to cheat the poor. Psalm 113 — Praise the Lord who lifts up the poor. 1 Timothy 2:1-8 — Paul advises prayer for “all in authority,” including pagans, because God “wills everyone to be saved and to come to knowledge of the truth.” Luke 16:1-13 — The parable of the unjust steward urges us would-be disciples to choose radical commitment to the coming reign of God while there is still time. He is looking for true mercy—extravagant mercy that forgives with no strings attached.
Can you rise to Jesus’ challenge? Can you forgive, especially when the other person doesn’t deserve mercy? It isn’t easy, but it is possible. It will come as you keep practicing it and asking for his grace to help you .
Let us pray for one another.
Oct. 4 and Oct. 25 will feature the Knights of Columbus fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. in Holy Trinity Hall for the School Foundation and TLC, respectively. Oct. 17-19 is the PCCW Rummage Sale at Holy Trinity Hall.
Mission Chapel
By Autumn Summers
“Just Over in the Glory Land” was sung beautifully by the youth Sunday school class Sunday. Our sermon was out of the love chapter, 1 Corinthians 13:5. Love is not rude. We should be slow to anger, gracious.
One of our dear church members has made the journey to their heavenly home this past week. Remember the family of David Richerson in your thoughts and prayers.
Wednesday evening at 7 p.m., all Missions groups and Bible study will meet. Stretching for Christ will be held Monday, Wednesday and Friday and Stitching for Christ will be held Thursday, all at 9:30 a.m. Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m., and worship services are at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Mission Home
By Brenda Brinkley
We had a great time of fellowship and singing Saturday night. Thanks to everyone who came and enjoyed the evening with us.
Revival officially began at Mission Home Sunday morning after the young and young at heart rang the bell. But with all the activities leading up to Sunday, it felt like revival was already underway.
Following announcements and prayer requests Sunday morning, Gary led in prayer.
The song service was led by Stuart Gilstrap accompanied by his talented and lovely wife, Julie, at the piano. They will be doing the music throughout the revival.
Ushers for the offering were Remington Floyd and Brendon House. Pastor Scott Chastain led in prayer.
Evangelist Bill Dudley delivered a powerful salvation message Sunday morning. We are looking forward to hearing him each night.
The revival officially ends tonight, Sept. 25, but we pray it continues in our hearts and minds for a long time to come.
This Sunday is another special day. Jeff McIntosh will preach that morning and then be licensed into the ministry. After the service, we will have a fellowship lunch. Come and enjoy this special day with us.
Birthday wishes go out this week to Airee Perryman on Sept. 27.
Our deepest sympathy goes out to the family of David Richerson. Please keep them in your prayers.
While our revival services may be over, we invite you to come worship with us on Sunday morning. Sunday school starts at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m.
Have a blessed week.
Mount Sinai
By Doris McFarland
“Faithful Despite Unfaithfulness” was the title of the adult Sunday school lesson this Sunday as all gathered for services.
Many prayer requests were brought before the congregation. Among those were ones for Eugene and Lola Belle Underwood, Edwina Ragsdale, Michelle Yeager, Richard Cook, Dale Prock, Angela and Jerry Milligan’s little grandson Austin who has been in the children’s hospital in St. Louis, Karen Blazer’s mother Wanda, Nancy McGehee, and the children and grandchildren of Heath and Christy Davenport.
Phillip Ragsdale had the call to worship, “The Illusion of Control.” Specials for the service were by Josh Becker singing “Leaning on the Everlasting Arms” and Karen Blazer singing “My Lord Is Taking Good Care of Me.” Pastor Davenport’s message was “Jesus Is a Qualified Trainer.” He stressed how students are not greater than the teacher. But the student who is fully trained will become like the teacher.
For evening services, Clayton Tunnell gave his testimony about his life and his teaching profession. Circle prayer was offered afterwards for all the sick and hurting.
The church has been invited to Ebenezer Church for their homecoming on Sunday, Oct. 6. The Abundance Quartet will present their program at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., with dinner at noon.
Thought for the week: “When you get to your wit’s end, you’ll find God there.” Have a blessed week.
Pleasant Hill United Methodist
By Jeanie Replogle
We opened our Sunday services with “He Lives.” The responsive reading was Psalm 113. The morning scripture was Amos 8:4-7 and Luke 16:1-15, and Brother Wally’s message was “You Can’t Be Double-Minded.”
Bentley Replogle and Lilly Thurman took up the morning offering. For special music was sung “Days of Elijah.”
We sang “Happy Birthday” to Greg Thurman. Bible study groups will meet on Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m. Dinner will be potluck. Take a favorite dish or dessert to share.
Please be in prayer for Liz Palmer, the family of Teena Booth, Josh and Sue Kincannon, Jorden Stacey, Tom Byrd, Fred Replogle, Becky Gann, Pat Smikle, Jan Smikle, Edwina Ragsdale, Violet Hood, Patti Garretson, Eugene Underwood, Joe Arthur, Layne Dunn, Gary Morse, Danny Jones, Larry Curran, Billy Stacey, Sarah Mahaffey, Ron McCall, Rita Zaerr, Don Goeden, Nancy McGehee, Linda Lloyd, Carlee Jones, Jeff Korkinmeyer, Stacy Frantz, Sondra Grey, Glory James, Jeff Ward, Lisa Keeler, Bill Beam, Debbie Genetti, Jimmy Stater, the leaders of our nation and the men and women of the military.
Rogersville First Baptist
By Betty Lou Tutor
Our introduction by Pastor Doug Brown Sunday left a thought in our heads. Doug asked, are you aware of what’s going on around you?
Pastor Winston’s theme was on Judges 16 about a man named Samson. In the chapter, it tells of how Samson was born to be a leader for God however he tried to lead his own life. He was a man of great strength. The people wanted him dead because of his temperament.
Samson keep a secret from his birth that no razor should touch his hair or he would lose his strength. He was enticed by Delilah; after several times drinking and being with her, Samson told her his secret. This was the biggest mistake of his life.
After his head was shaved Samson lost his strength. The men blinded him and made him walk pulling the wheel for the mill. Laughing and insulting this man was not the end of him. One day a multitude of people came to the temple, Samson prayed to God to give him his strength back to do one last thing. This mighty man placed his hands on the columns and pushed them down, killing more than he ever did in his life.
Winston added to strongly avoid things that will turn your heart away from God. Be on the lookout for a breakdown of your will. Run as fast as you can from temptations. Make God your strong foundation. Keep Jesus in the center of your life with no turning back. God bless.
St. Mark’s UMC Niangua
By Tammy Wills
Even through our imperfections, his light is shining through. Pastor Michael’s scripture reading Sunday was from the Book of James 1:8-10, 1:27, 2:1-7, 4: 2,4, 8 5:4 and 13-15. The message was titled “Rich and Poor.”
Judy led Sunday school with the message “Faithful Despite Unfaithfulness” from Numbers 13:1-2, 12-18 and 25-28.
We want to remember those on our prayer list. We had several out this week. Hershel has surgery on his back this Monday, and Judy Picard’s husband Chuck had surgery this past Monday. We offer our prayers for all the sick and lonely. Our Newborns In Need luncheon will be Saturday, Oct. 5, at 11 a.m. at the Conway Church. Bring a salad, sleepers and socks. Next Sunday our cup offering goes towards the “Backpack Program.” We will start a collection of food for the food pantry in Niangua. God bless.
St. Paul Lutheran
By Joanne Roberts
“We Come To Praise You.” This was a great hymn with which to begin this Sunday’s service! The scriptures for today were Amos 8:4-7, Timothy 2:1-7 and Luke 16:1-15. During offering, the choir sang “Amazing Grace.” It was beautiful!
The gospel lesson today (Luke 16:1-15) talked about cheating others in the use of money. Our integrity is often tested in money matters. God wants us to be honest even in small things in handling money. Our resources belong to God, so we must use them wisely, carefully and thoughtfully.
Satan knows that money has the power to take God’s place if we are not careful. Do you worry about money often? Do you ignore what you should do in order to make more money? Do you spend a lot of time on “possessions”? Is it hard to give money away, even to God? Are you deeply in debt? If you answered “yes” to any of these, you may be a “slave” to money.
Money is a deceptive taskmaster. It cannot deliver health or happiness. With God as master, we can have peace of mind and security.
The Pharisees loved money and, therefore, disliked Jesus’ teachings. Unless we take seriously Jesus’ statements, we may be acting like the Pharisees! Wealth is a sin if it causes us to abandon true spirituality, devotion and service to God.
Let us praise and serve God by sharing Jesus and serving others with love. God bless each of us, and may we find peace and joy as we study God’s word for guidance.
Upper Room Bible Study Group
By Pastor Bob Holden
Just because we can do something, doesn’t mean we should do it! A case in point is seen in the events of Saul’s conversion on the Damascus Road found in Acts 9:1-31. Saul (Paul) was “breathing threats and murder against the disciples of the Lord.” With letter in hand from the high priest approving his actions, Saul was nearing Damascus.
Now, you must understand that Saul thought he was right. The Jewish leaders thought they were right. Just because we can do something doesn’t mean we should do it. (Oh, by the way, being right and being righteous are two very different things). Saul was about to receive some insight into that very thing.
Saul asked only two questions: “Who are you, Lord?" and "Lord, what do you want me to do?” These are good questions, don’t you think? The Lord’s answers were to the point: “I am Jesus whom you are persecuting. It is hard for you to kick against the goads,” and “Arise and go into the city, and you will be told what you must do.” Notice the “you will” and the “you must” in that last answer?
In closing, I leave you with this equation: Y+J=E. You plus Jesus equals Everything. Saul was given that equation by the Lord Jesus on the Damascus Road some 2000 years ago, when Saul became Paul. Oh, what a Savior!
Today, as disciples of that same Savior, may all our thoughts, words and deeds include Jesus. Fill your life with Jesus and have everything! May God bless you abundantly this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.