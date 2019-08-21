Black Oak
By Norma Lampert
It is always good to be in the Lord’s house and pray together for needs of family, friends and various situations throughout the world. On Sunday, everyone was welcomed and sang “The Old Gospel Ship,” accompanied by Pam Cole. Prayer was by Jerry, and Jeremy led the responsive reading taken from Esther 5:1-6:14 titled “Esther’s Plan Unfolds.” John Henderson prayed for understanding as Jerry taught the class.
As the worship hour began, Martha played “Come Unto Me” as Richard greeted everyone as they arrived. “Happy Birthday” was sung to Meara King, Makayla Condray, Vula Dudley and Carla Minton. Gary and Elaine Arthur were honored for 48 years of wedded bliss. Congratulations to all! Brother Bill called up the choir and was pleased to have several visitors. The prayer list was read for the Muss Farabee family, Mike Letterman, Sandra Dill, Shirley Sell, Tim Lampert, the Arthur Rowland family, John LeCompte’s daughter Amy, Louise McNabb, Gloria Lampert, the Jack Stevens family, Conway Free Will Baptist Church and all the others God’s knows on our list. Clint prayed for all these needs, and Rex blessed the offering.
Announcements: Bible study and youth will meet Wednesday at 7 p.m., and at 6 p.m. Friday we’ll have movie night, featuring “Shallow Waters.” Specials were by Herald Lee and Jeremy, and all the children performed “Zacchaeus” and “King of the Jungle.” This led right into Brother Bill’s message, taken from Luke 19 and other scripture, which was very good. The closing hymn was “Jesus Paid It All” and John LeCompte closed in prayer.
In the evening service, Pat and John Henderson prayed, and the message was from Proverbs 6. Specials were by Martha, Jerry, Allysen with Lesley, Jeremy with Martha and Herald Lee.
Brentwood Church of Christ
By Matt Hodge
We see one of Jesus’ human traits in Hebrews 4:15. He “was in all points tempted as we are, yet without sin.” And as a human, he learned in the same way we do: “Though he was a son, yet he learned obedience by the things which he suffered” — Hebrews 5:8.
Children (like adults) must be allowed to face consequences for their decisions in order to learn which are good decisions. We each learn to make better decisions, to understand the world around us more, and to have a stronger character when we face adversity.
On the other side of the coin, God wants us to obey him because we want to, according to John 14:15. Being harsh or domineering and forcing a child to do things the parents’ way for no good reason, with no justification of it being right or wrong, or for the child’s benefit, will produce nothing but outward compliance. We would expect the child to rebel as soon as they are able.
Training children to use good decision-making prepares them for life since they will continue using the same decision-making techniques as they enter adulthood. While keeping them out of harm’s way, let’s give our kids the advantage of learning to weigh the possible outcomes and to choose what is good, not just in the short term, but for the long run! This will enable them to lead the most fulfilling, joyful life possible and follow the truth in God’s word instead of just what they want at the moment.
Crossing Over
By Carol Dudley
Romans 10:8-13 — “But what does it say? ‘The word is near you; it is in your mouth and in your heart,’ that is, the message concerning faith that we proclaim:If you declare with your mouth, ‘Jesus is Lord,’ and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved. For it is with your heart that you believe and are justified, and it is with your mouth that you profess your faith and are saved.As Scripture says, ‘Anyone who believes in him will never be put to shame.’ For there is no difference between Jew and Gentile—the same Lord is Lord of all and richly blesses all who call on him, for, ‘Everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved.’”
I was talking with a woman this week about salvation and how you know you are saved. She told me that she had asked Jesus to come into her heart and cleanse her in her early teens but, well, she’s messed up a lot since then and was worried that maybe, just maybe, God decided she wasn’t worth it after all and took it all back.
I was with some other ladies and we explained to her, “Once saved, always saved,” and she said she understood that was the Baptist stance on things, but she was still upset and worried just in case those of us who profess the Baptist faith are wrong. Well, if we read these verses in Romans, we will see that no matter what we call ourselves — Jew, Gentile, Methodist or what have you — our God is the same God to all, and everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved.
God does not give a gift just to take it back. He loves us yesterday, today and always. God’s love never fails, and his gift of his one and only son doesn’t either.
Satan likes to toy with our minds and emotions, and he would like to make us think we are not good enough, not worthy, not, not, not, but God says, “I love you and so did my son, who paid the price for your sin.” Now, who are we going to listen to? Satan, who wants to destroy us? Or God, who only wants and gives the very best to all who will accept it? The choice is yours.
Have a great week, everyone, and as always, God bless.
Elkland Independent Methodist
By Joyce Inman
On Sunday, we opened by singing “Happy Birthday” to Butch Alcorn and Pauline Allen. Acolytes were Christopher and Evie King and Jackson Inman, assisted by Reagan Inman. Butch gave the announcements. Ruthie Davis opened the service in prayer. Bob Woodward taught the adult Sunday school class this week, and Sunny Fuller led the teens.
Our morning song service was led by Pastor Inman, and Jean Grisham played the piano, Earney Smith the bass and Tommy Smith the guitar.
It was good to see Perry White and Sara Dorion back in church. Rhonda Rose thanked Nick Logan for fixing the church wellhouse.
B Dobrick reminded everyone that the church play day/work day has been scheduled for 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 14.
Steve and Patty Swartout continue leading the 12-step program/Bible study on Tuesday nights at 7 p.m. in the church fellowship hall. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Bill Rankin will be leading our weekly Bible study this week on Wednesday evening at 6 p.m.; a prayer meeting follows at 7 p.m. The Friends of Zuzu's House will meet this Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Webster County Library.
Our morning ushers were Kevin Hill, Butch Alcorn, Don Hartwell and Orion Peterson. Kevin Hill prayed over the offering, and Quentin Bridges received it.
Pastor Inman preached on love from 1 Corinthians 13. Jean played the altar call hymn. Bob Woodward dismissed us in prayer. We were pleased to hear that Tammie Maples came through her operation well and is now home.
Freedom in Christ Ministry of Elkland
By Anita Keeling
Sunday’s 2 p.m. Bible study, led by Pastor Bob Holden, continued in the Book of Acts. His 3 p.m. sermon was based on Matthew 7:12 and 25:31-46.
Our song service included “Praise Him, All Ye Little Children,” “Jesus Loves Me” and “Trust and Obey.”
We acknowledged Ruby Joyce’s birthday Saturday, even though she wasn’t present.
Tuesday evening’s Bible study will begin at 5 p.m. with the Gospel according to Mark. John S. will lead the Bible study on Thursday night at 6 p.m.
On Sept. 1 at 4 p.m., we will have a bake sale in front of the church.
May God be with you.
Holy Trinity
By Sue Epperson
Aug. 18 was the 20th Sunday in Ordinary Time.
Family reflection: Jeremiah 38:4-6, 8-10 — Jeremiah, the prophet, exhibits the dangers prophets encounter. For their words of honesty and truth, prophets face annihilation from kings and pagan priests. Jeremiah himself faces banishment with the possibility of death. Psalm 40 — “Lord, come to my aid!” Hebrews 12:1-4 — Hebrews points to history’s cloud of witnesses for believers of today to follow. Jesus is held as the exemplar of leadership and the archetype of endurance for others. Luke 12:49-53 — Jesus speaks of the personal pain his mission will involve, his own death, and the disruption of family members, which faith in him will produce.
“Jesus is the Prince of Peace, because he came to bring peace to our divided hearts. And as our own divided hearts are healed, we learn how to love as He loves and how to forgive as He forgives. Only Jesus’ love and forgiveness can bring unity. You can make a difference. By staying close to Jesus, who is your peace, you can be a force for reconciliation. Never underestimate the impact you can have!!” — “The Word Among Us,” Aug. 18. Let us pray for one another.
Mission Chapel
By Autumn Summers
Mission Chapel will have its business meeting tonight at 7 p.m., Business Meeting. Saturday is the Outdoor Sportsman Event to be held at Camp Arrowhead. There is something for everyone to do. Come hungry, as there will be food, games and activities for the family.
Thought for the week: Are you living a godly life? What kind of a friend are you?
Mission Home
By Brenda Brinkley
This Saturday is the 13th Annual Outdoor Sportsman Event hosted by the churches of the Webster County Baptist Association. It is held at Camp Arrowhead from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Parking is at Marshfield High School or Black Oak Church, with shuttles running all day. There will be plenty of free food and fun for everyone.
Mission Home will be at the bottom of the hill again, by the alligator target. We will be handing out cookies, nachos and cold water. Stop by for a visit and a snack. It is always a fun-filled day.
Sunday morning service began after Remington rang the bell. “Happy Birthday” was sung to John Anderson. “Happy Anniversary” was sung to Scott and Gaye Chastain.
Following announcements and prayer requests, Gary led in prayer. I led the song service, accompanied by Janice at the piano and our awesome choir. Ushers for the offering were Alan Garton and Bob Fryman.
As special music, John Anderson, Gaye Chastain, Jeff and Amber McIntosh, and Brenda Brinkley sang “Kneel at the Cross.” John played the guitar, and then John played and sang “By the Side of the Road.”
Pastor Scott Chastain delivered the message using 2 Timothy 4:1-8.
Birthday wishes go out this week to Annie Byrd on Aug. 23.
One last plug for the outdoor event: You don’t have to shoot a bow to enjoy this event. It is a wonderful opportunity to spend time in God’s great outdoors. Free food and friendly people are a bonus. We hope to see you there.
Mount Sinai
By Doris McFarland
Sunday school started on a beautiful, sunshiny day. After singing, prayers were offered for Eugene and Lola Belle Underwood, Edwina Ragsdale, Brett Rost, Michelle Yeager, Dale Prock, Lane Dunn, Herschel Young, Nancy McGehee, Ronnie Petty, Wanda Lowe and the families of Arthur Rowland and Riley Deckard. Phillip Ragsdale had the call to worship on “trust,” taken from Psalms 37:3-5.
Worship services began with singing. The young children had a presentation on the creation, with Josephine Rost leading them. They had made hand puppets on the animals God had created. Gary McFarland brought the communion message on “Does God Know Me?” Pastor Davenport bought his message on the parable of the rich man and Lazarus. What matters is “Have we taken on the character of Christ?”
Evening services opened with singing. Gary McFarland gave the message on different scriptures, with his text on how our faith affects our lives — with joy, power and confidence — and on what can we do with our faith.
Thought for the week: “Faith is not believing that God can — it is knowing that he will.”
Peace Lutheran
By Pastor Edwin Lehmann
Jesus began teaching about prayer in Sunday’s lesson (Luke 11:1-13) by simply addressing God as “Father.”
Few words were on Jesus’ lips more frequently, and surely no thought was in his heart more constantly than the thought of his “Father.” It is among the first words recorded from his lips in the Scriptures when, as a 12-year-old boy, he told his parents, “Didn’t you know I had to be in the things of my Father!” Ever after, his life was a constant companionship with the Father. He had come from the Father, he was living in the Fatherand he was going to the Father. How precious that name was to Jesus! He was always near the Father, and he wants it to be the same for us, for in Christ our Savior and by faith in him, we can say, “Abba, Father.”
Jesus would have us realize that the Father is not far away from us, way up there in the sky somewhere. But like our earthly fathers, he is near us. And we, like Jesus, get to have intimate times with him. For those times, Jesus teaches us for what we ought to pray and howto pray — boldly, persistently, yes, even shamelessly. Talking to God my Father ought to be like talking to my best friend.
So, pray for all needs. Pray first for eternal needs but also for temporal ones. Pray without stopping in Jesus' name, for our heavenly Father has so much to give.
Pleasant Hill
By Jeanie Replogle
We opened our services with “Red Letters.” The responsive reading was Psalm 19. The morning scripture was Matthew 28:16-20. Gideon Mike Frazier and wife Suzanne brought the message and report.
Lilly and Eli Thurman took up the morning offering. For special music was sang “You Say.”
Bible study groups will meet on Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m. Dinner will be potluck. Bring a favorite dish or dessert to share.
Please be prayer for Tom Byrd, Fred Replogle, Pat Smikle, Brenda’s nephew, Mike Daniels, Dean Hudspeth, Ralph Brawley, Larry Curran, Ryan Wester, Billy Stacey, Sarah Mahaffey, Ron McCall, Rita Zaerr, Don Goeden, Nancy McGehee, Tate Crowley, Josh Kincannon, Linda Lloyd, Shirley Morrill, Donna Mackey, Liz Palmer, Carlee Jones, Bill and Lena Stacey, Jeff Korkinmeyer, Stacy Frantz, Sondra Grey, Glory James, Jeff Ward, Judy Davidson, Lisa Keeler, Bill Beam, Kennedy Austin, Rob Brown, Robert Willis, Marlin Dennis, Debbie Genetti, Jimmy Stater, the leaders of our nation and the men and women of the military.
Rogersville First Baptist
By Betty Lou Tutor
Rejoicing in the house of the Lord always rejuvenates the soul. The songs of praise and glory to God bring out inner love of how brightly our Heavenly Father’s blessings glow in our hearts.
We welcome you to a warm church family with excitement and joy surrounding our church services.
Pastor Winston brought out faithfulness and loyalty of God shining on a believer named Joseph. Genesis 37-50 explains the life of Jacob’s son, Joseph, who was a child brought up in an evil life but who did not allow it to deter his love for God.
Joseph shows he had someone impressing upon his life the importance of placing God over all. Winston added how children grow up with actions of their parents. We need to thank all who have gone before us for leaving a spiritual marker in our lives. Our faithfulness will play a huge role in our life, showing how God can change anyone. The way our lives turn out are not someone else’s fault. God loves you, so it’s vital to have a close relationship with him. Share with others your spiritual marker, leaving a seed planted into their ears even though sinners may act like they don’t want to hear. Speak only the truth about your salvation and how it could be devastating if they wait. The time is now to give your heart to Jesus Christ, for we know not what the next minute could bring.
Jesus awaits patiently for your decision, of heaven or hell. God bless.
St. Mark’s UMC Niangua
By Tammy Wills
Hershel led this week’s Sunday school class lesson, “A Mother-Daughter Covenant,” taken from Ruth 1:6-11, 14-18, on forming godly relationship with people from different relationships.
Schools are back in session; we hope everyone has a blessed year.
Pastor Michael’s scripture reading was from Romans 12 through 15:5-33, “Freed to Love.” Do not conform to the word. Be transparent in spreading the word of God.
We are collecting our Newborns In Need sleepers for September. Our luncheon meeting will be the first weekend in October. We held our ice cream social luncheon after our services, and we had a wide spread of food and desserts to go along with.
Remember those on our prayer list, the lost and the lonely. God bless.
St. Paul Lutheran
By Joanne Roberts
Today we welcomed Rev. Paul Peckman as our guest minister. His sermon was based on Hebrews 12:1-2.
A group of boys were trying to walk a straight line in the snow. One after another, each failed with some wobbles. Finally, one young lad succeeded. When asked how he did it, he responded that he kept his eyes fixed on the barn’s lightening rod instead of on his feet.
Perhaps this is a good lesson for us. We should keep our eyes on Jesus in faith instead on all that’s happening around us.
We should run our race as if it is won. Our starting line is our birth, and our finish line is our death. We do not know whether we are just getting a good start or nearing the finish line. Only God knows that.
Are you looking to Jesus for your salvation? God set the course for Jesus from the manger to the cross. The thought of what’s at the end keeps us going. Knowledge of that did not deter Jesus because he thought of God’s approval.
Looking to Jesus daily will keep us going. Are we allowing burdens to distract us? If so, it’s time to repent and ask for God’s forgiveness and strength. We must not stop. We must keep our focus on Jesus, running without fear and knowing we will be victorious, for Christ has secured our victory with his death and resurrection. Because of that, we are winners! How wonderful is that? Praise God! Alleluia! Amen!
