Jeff and Sue Stokes, Jamie Stokes, Ryan and Danyelle Stokes, Kayle and Jason Poznick and Morgan Young gave a walk-in shower to Doyle and Betty Stokes for Christmas. It took a few days to get it installed, but I hear it is wonderful.
On Tuesday afternoon the ambulance went cruising up Wildwood Road with lights flashing to pick up Barbara Medlock. She was walking down her driveway to get the mail when she fell and broke her hip. She is currently in Mercy Hospital but hoping to move to Webco soon.
Many thanks to Linda Davis for tacking a large quilt by herself on Wednesday. Marjorie Welch kept the threaded needles coming, and Linda stood for a couple of hours just tacking away. The president was anxious to get two done for families of house fires. Peggy Rader, Marjorie Welch, Connie Kays and Leona Medlock finished one on Monday.
Because of bad road conditions, the three gals did not get to Morgan on Saturday. Church at Immanuel was canceled, and so were the plans to take down the Christmas tree and have movie night. Hopefully we can get the tree down some time during this week. A new date will be announced for movie night and also a meeting for the budget planning meeting.
There was a birthday party for Naira Bumiputra at the Eureka Family Center. Naira is a foreign exchange student from Thailand. She attends Conway High School.
Birthdays to be celebrated this week are Kerry Harris, Megan Patty, Treisha Ash, Noah Young, Lane Ash, Wendy George, Mark Cavanaugh and Frances Stevens.
Since the roads were bad, not many people were moving around doing things, so news is short this week. Many in the area are coughing and sneezing. I hope they all stay home so that does not get spread around even more.
Have a wonderful week.
