Shane Freeman of Paradise, Texas, is the winner of an Orscheln Outdoors TM 44-Gun Safe.
The giveaway was part of a Grow Rewards promotion that ran during the 2019 holiday season. Customers were automatically entered for the drawing each time they scanned their Grow RewardsTM card during checkout from Nov. 12 to Dec. 24. Freeman’s entry came from the Decatur, Texas, store, Orscheln’s newest location, which opened in October 2019.
“We had more than 900,000 entries from across all our stores for this giveaway, and we hope it encouraged customers to learn more about the benefits of our Grow Rewards program,” says program administrator Felicia Flood.
Grow Rewards is a free customer loyalty program that offers special discounts to members and tailors rewards generated by the customer’s past purchases.
