I escaped the relative chill of Friday night’s football game for several brief minutes before time ran out. In the middle of the press box, there was talk of the Cardinals’ Game 1 NL Championship Series opener against Washington.
Let me be honest: This may never be the space for great insight on the Cards.
I could also tell you I know little about the team, but that wouldn’t exactly be true, either.
First, being in a Cards’ town is unfamiliar. I grew up outside of Kansas City. My uncle played minor league ball for the Royals. Briefly, one of their relievers lived with us when he was called up to the majors. But the entire time I lived there, they were bad, and remained bad as I moved to Detroit, where I watched the Tigers melt in 2006 to St. Louis. I enjoyed the hell out of the Royals’ recent glory years from there, moved back to the area, and like I never left, the Royals are in the toilet once again.
I may be a loyal Royals fan, but there’s only so much sports trauma one can take. Over the years, I kept interest in the sport by playing fantasy baseball. That’s probably where most of my intellect for the Cards comes in. It’s why I know Paul Goldschmidt was an unusual threat to steal for a first baseman or that Adam Wainwright served as a reliever.
So can I name off plenty of guys on the team, and tell you a little about them? Sure. But I can’t pretend to know a whole lot more, and I don’t think it’s such a bad thing. The funny thing about sports writers is –– and here’s where this becomes about more than just the Cards –– you probably think we know more than we actually do.
College basketball is a great example. In college, I watched it religiously. I worked for a recruiting website, followed the blue bloods and the mid-majors. I announced games, men’s and women’s, for radio. I promise you, I knew a lot.
Wisdom may come with age, but I know a lot less now. Take Missouri State for example: Only 12 of the Bears’ 29 games fall on weekends, or about 40 percent. That’s not a whole lot.
Where will I be for the other 60 percent that take place on weekday evenings? In a gym, watching basketball.
It’s ironic that being at a game prohibits me from knowing as much as I can about the very same sport, but that’s my job, to know as much as I possibly can about the teams in our area, and convey that information and the stories of those athletes to the best of my ability.
The evolution of media has changed this process. Once upon a time, one journalist could only be so much of an expert. There was a finite amount of access to watching games that couldn’t be viewed in person. The most informed person on a team was almost certainly the local writer.
Those days are gone. Writers have access to watch games from anywhere across the nation. They can stay up to watch an entire 24-hour marathon of games, or DVR ones that are going on at the same time. It’s created a certain number of watchers who are the closest thing to an expert of a sport as you can possibly get. It’s also incredible to think how the accessibility to so many games has grown in the last 15 years.
As a sponge of sports knowledge myself, this can be challenging, and frustrating. Readers, parents and coaches strike up conversations at games, and as a sports writer there is an expectation that I be knowledgeable about a gamut of teams or players. I record hundreds of sports games to watch over the course of a year, but time only allows for getting around to so many of them.
It’s caused me to develop a quality that I’m proud of, to some degree: the ability to say “I don’t know.” Frankly, I think some sportswriters are afraid of that. Michael Wilbon and Tony Kornheister, co-hosts of longtime ESPN show Pardon the Interruption, will venture into a topic and sound like fools toeing into a sport that they clearly know little about. These guys are some of the best at what they do, but are still guilty of trying to be a jack of all trades on occasions.
They say knowing is half the battle. In sports, knowing half feels like a never-ending war.
