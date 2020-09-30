1.) What work experience do you have? If you’ve never had a job, think about chores and similar responsibilities, too.
2.) What subjects are you studying now or have studied in school that you feel will be most helpful in the working world? List them according to importance to you.
3.) What do you see yourself doing five years from now? Using the help wanted section, cut out several career choices that interest you. Paste these choices on a sheet of paper and head it "My Career Choices."
4.) Are you planning to continue your education after graduation? What education do you think is needed for your choices? Add this information under the career choices you selected. Later, you can look up your career choices on the internet to see what qualifications are listed. Did you come close?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.