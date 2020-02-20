U.S. Congresswoman Vicki Hartzler offered mobile office hours Thursday in Marshfield, and the Webster County Democrats took her up on her invitation.
Hartzler was not present, but sent her field representative, Drew Cannon, to meet with constituents in the Webster County Commissioners’ office. Nine members of the Webster Dems showed up with questions about federal-level concerns.
The Dems had brought a lot of questions on various subjects. Chair John Shaughnessy started off the questioning by asking Congressswoman Hartzler’s feelings about President Donald Trump’s recent actions in regard to the Department of Justice, such as his criticizing a federal judge by a tweet on an active case before she rendered a verdict. “In my view, that’s wrong. He’s kind of obstructing justice — he’s meddling in a judicial process,” Shaughnessy said.
So where does Hartzler stand on the matter? This was one of a large number of questions the Dems put to Cannon, who wrote them down and promised to get an answer to the constituents.
The first part of the meeting, Democrats ceded to an individual who was not part of their group. For the remaining two-thirds of the hour, they hammered Hartzler (via Cannon) with questions, and Cannon took careful notes with the promise that he would get back to the Dems with her responses.
Issues on which the group requested Hartzler’s positions — and for which Cannon promised a response — included the following:
• Overturning Citizens United
• Firing Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman
• Protecting pre-existing conditions
• Cuts to Social Security and Medicare
• The border wall and its effect on other military projects’ budgets
• Members of Congress (including Hartzler) storming secure Capitol chambers (i.e., the SCIF room) during the impeachment investigation
• Erosion of checks and balances
• The president ignoring subpoenas
• Fortune 500 companies not paying taxes
• Closure of rural hospitals
• Right to Work and Clean Missouri voter initiatives being ignored
• How much money from farm subsidies Hartzler received
• Proportional allotment within the electoral college
At the close of the meeting, Cannon thanked the constituents for coming. I enjoy talking to you guys," he said to the Dems. "We're here to help you just as much as everyone else."
When Hartzler replies to the constituents via an anticipated email, The Mail will report on her positions.
Log In
