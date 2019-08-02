One member of the Marshfield Board of Aldermen expressed concern about computer backup and security at Thursday’s regular meeting.
East Ward Alderman Rob Foster brought the issue to the board’s attention because of his concern over the potential for hacking and malware, something that is happening in schools, municipalities and businesses.
The danger from bad actors is present everywhere, according to Foster. "It could be anybody at any terminal in any organization — that’s all it takes to let them in," he said.
Foster would like to make sure that the city is "100% on lockdown" with its digital records and networks.
Mayor Robert Williams said that there is a separate hard drive used to back up records every day, and a reboot of the city systems could be completed within 24 hours.
One specific danger that networks face is ransomware, which allows an outside entity to take over a network and hold access and information hostage for money. Stolen data is also a security concern for any network. Foster indicated that attacks are becoming more and more common.
"The way I look at it, the clock’s ticking," Foster said.
This issue will be taken up by the board at a future meeting.
