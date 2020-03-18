Organizers of the Missouri Cherry Blossom Festival have made the sad announcement that the 15th installment of this favorite local event will have to be postponed for a year.
The 2020 edition of the festival has been canceled.
The cancelation was announced on the festival’s Facebook event page on Friday.
Nicholas Inman, chairman of the festival, said that the decision was reached by the festival committee and coordinators of associated events.
“Quite a few tears were shed,” he said. “The decision did not come easy. We always look forward to seeing our friends who come back every year.”
Inman also acknowledged how hard this decision is for Marshfield. “We knew what a hit it would be to our local economy,” he said.
Inman, a minister, acknowledged that the coronavirus emergency that precipitated the cancelation may be over by festival time, or it may not. He said that sometimes church leadership makes a decision based on a weather forecast, and sometimes it turns out to be the wrong decision. “Sometimes you make the decision that seems like one you shouldn’t have made,” he said. “You just have to know you made the decision in hopes of keeping everyone safe.”
It was Governor Mike Parson’s emergency declaration, coupled with the emergence of a case of COVID-19, the coronavirus disease, in Springfield that convinced the committee to cancel this year’s event.
“I think that really changed the tide of the committee’s decision,” he said.
Inman pointed out that many of the presenters at the Cherry Blossom Festival are natural treasures — people we’ve known and loved for 50 years or more through TV and movies. It is essential to protect them, he said, but also to protect the people of Marshfield. “What might we be exposing our friends and neighbors to from bringing our friends in from around the world who have to fly to get here?”
Inman said that there was no sense in delaying the decision. “People need to have time to work on their travel arrangements,” he said.
The festival committee is refunding tickets that were purchased for dinners and concerts, and registration fees are being refunded to vendors, who registered through Grace Place Children’s Ministry as a fundraiser for that organization.
Inman said that the festival’s 15th installment will be celebrated next year.
“It’s wonderful that so many people have been understanding about the situation,” he said. “Of course it’s the last measure we would want to take, and it hurts not to have this traditional, special event in our community. But we really made this decision in the best interest of those who live here and those who are coming here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.