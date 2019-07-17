His is a name that is widely recognized by the citizens of Marshfield — in part because he delivered a large number of them.
Now, the name of Dr. Tommy Macdonnell — D-Day veteran, former state representative and physician — will grace the entrance to the new Marshfield pool, following a vote by the Board of Aldermen Thursday.
Mayor Robert Williams approached the board at the end of a lengthy regular meeting Thursday with one last agenda item: naming of the new aquatic center and the park that will surround it.
Mayor Williams offered a quick summary of Macdonnell’s accomplishments, including two Purple Hearts. “He is a local hero and he’s still living,” Mayor Williams said. “While there are other people who are well deserving …, looking at his life and his service to families, this seems very appropriate.”
The mayor noted that Macdonnell delivered over 4,000 babies over the course of his career, and he also wrote legislation outlawing smoking in public places during his time as a Missouri state representative.
In addition to honoring Maconnell, the city leaders voted to honor all service members and emergency responders with another recommendation by Williams. The entire park will be known as Patriot Park.
Mayor Williams explained that Marshfield is a designated Purple Heart city, but the only indication of this is a plaque on a wall in the hallway of the city building. “What do we actually do to put substance behind that?”
He added, “When I first became mayor, one of my stated goals was that we need to do something to promote veterans.”
Williams, a veteran himself, said that he knows the community’s attitude toward veterans and emergency responders is one of deep appreciation of their sacrifices.
“How do you honor all of the above?” Mayor Williams asks. “The name that came to mind is Patriot Park.”
Natalie McNish, a member of the city’s Parks and Recreation Committee, addressed the board with some details of the plan. She showed a slide of a field of flags in another city, and she shared the committee’s recommendation to honor or memorialize specific veterans, active-duty military members and emergency responders.
The city will also allow the dedication of park benches, playing fields and other parts of the park in accordance with a master plan.
A naming celebration is scheduled for Sept. 11, designated as Patriot Day nationally in remembrance of those killed in the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
