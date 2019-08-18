You think of a Children's Business Fair and what comes to mind is the usual kid stuff — a lemonade stand or a small lawn mowing operation.
But for local entrepreneur Hayden Hilton, 10, business means the construction and sale of her Whispering Embers Fire Bowls — rustic tabletop bowls that burn candles and contribute to the ambiance of any setting.
That’s a far cry from lemonade, but it's indicative of some of the creativity employed by children in the upcoming Children’s Business Fair, set for Saturday, Aug. 24, from 1 to 5 p.m. at 900 W. Washington St., Marshfield — Young’s Shopping Center.
Kids develop a brand, create a product or service, build a marketing strategy, and then open for customers at a one-day marketplace.
Marshfield Mayor Robert Williams expressed his enthusiasm for event that will focus on teaching and inspiring young entrepreneurs. “On August 24th, our young people will have the opportunity to participate in an activity that can literally change lives. Many young entrepreneurs will show off their ingenuity and work ethic by participating in the Children’s Business Fair, sponsored by GRO Marshfield,” he said. Added the mayor, “What I like most about the Children’s Business Fair is that it isn’t about having the best idea, or the most profitable; rather, it allows young people to showcase their work ethic and entrepreneurial spirit at whatever level of success it produces.”
Williams noted that in business, success is rewarded, but it generally comes from lessons learned the hard way. “The best time to learn the hard lessons is when the consequences are minimal, and some level of reward is guaranteed,” he said.
He added that this is how organizer Crystal Hilton and her team have designed this event. "I hope every parent encourages their child to participate by developing a business idea and testing it at the Children's Business Fair," he said. "I believe today’s young participants will become tomorrow’s leaders, so why not get a head start on success?"
A few spaces are open for participants. To apply for the fair, young people can visit this website: https://www.childrensbusinessfair.org/marshfield. Help is available for those who need it, and Hilton reminds participants that they don’t have to reinvent the wheel — after all, everyone loves a good lemonade stand.
With questions, call Hilton at 380-1124.
