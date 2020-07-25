July 12, 1995
25 years ago
The Webster County Fair opens today (Wednesday), with the judging of home economics, antiques and youth exhibits, and will culminate with a truck pull Saturday evening. Harold Bouldin, president of the fair board, said the fair keeps growing and growing, and attendance has more than doubled in the past 10 years.
“The board continues to add attractions and exhibits that interest Webster County citizens,” said Bouldin.
There are many reasons the fair is such a tremendous success every year. Bouldin said volunteers are the main reason, though.
“The key to making the fair successful is the people involved in making it happen,” said Bouldin. “Local businesses step forward and provide awards to make the educational process for the youth involved more realistic and important.”
***
Pat Brumett, Strafford, has been hired as the new city clerk in Strafford. Brummett is married and has two sons, age 15 and 24. She formerly served as a dispatcher for the Rolla Police Department and as a clerk for the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department. Her duties include taking minutes of aldermen meetings, issuing licenses and the duties of municipal court clerk.
***
Delbert and Ruth Oberbeck, Marshfield, announce the engagement of their daughter, Susan Gail, to Corey Andrew Mashburn. Corey is the son of Charles and Sharon Mashburn and Danny and Ginger Joiner, Marshfield. Wedding plans are for Aug. 26 at Ebenezer Methodist Church.
***
During the Fourth of July activities last Tuesday, the Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce acknowledged the accomplishments of several long-time supporters of the parade and festivities.
Ashel Minor was awarded a certificate of appreciation. Minor has marched with the color guard in the parade for 50 consecutive years. Don Rost was recognized for his participation in that he has judged many parade floats, as well as doing the annual Fourth benediction. Linda Kraft was acknowledged for more than eight years of service to the chamber and Fourth of July festivities. Leona Rost and Shirley Rost were commended for organizing the Little Mr. and Miss Firecracker contests. Cindy Hanman was recognized for the tremendous amount of work she does organizing the annual 5K run. Vicky Warren was recognized for her hard work and dedication to the children’s races.
***
Deaths reported in this issue: John P. Barta, 68, Marshfield; Jennifer Lea Hawkins, 27, Conway; Albert L. Wilson, 75, Diggins; Ruth Krause, 89, Marshfield; Chloe Oral Lane, 89; Seth Wayne Ward, 16, Clever; Christina Biggers, 73, Marshfield; Viola S. Edison, 87, Marshfield; Jerry E. Brooks, 61, Springfield; Junior David Morrison, 68, Fordland.
July 16, 1970
50 years ago
Construction work is continuing on the new shopping center at the west edge of Marshfield. The big new buildings will house the Young’s Shopping Super Market and a Ben Franklin store. No date has been set as to when the new stores will be in operation.
***
Employees and past employees of Marshfield Motor Company held their first reunion Sunday, July 12, at Smith Park in Springfield. Those present were Mr. and Mrs. Dale Pursley, Raymond Terrill, Mrs. Hester Hart, Mr. and Mrs. Morris Creek, Charles Tackett, Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Dunn and family, Mr. and Mrs. Ervin Good and Kindle, Mr. and Mrs. Bill Shook and family, Mr. and Mrs. Bob Randolph and family, Mr. and Mrs. Paul Singer and son, Junior Francis, Mr. and Mrs. Jim Burtchettt, Mr. and Mrs. Carl Davis and family, Chester Feller and Ronda Bumgarner.
July 19,1945
The following men left Monday night, July 16, for induction into the Armed Forces at Jefferson Barracks: Hugh Jake McMillan, Marshfield; Glen Fraker, Marshfield; William Eugene Garst, Marshfield; William Eugene Garst, Marshfield; Lloyd Hendrix, Conway; Herbert Walton, Niangua; Donnie Ferrell, Rogersville; Adolphus Francis Cantrell, Marshfield.
