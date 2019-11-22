Mr. and Mrs. Charles Raymond King celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary on Oct. 18.
Raymond King and Audrey Yeubanks met at the movie theatre on the Marshfield square and were married
in 1947 by Rev. Salsman in Wright County. Audrey taught school at Northview for five years before relocating to Kansas where Raymond was employed with Santa Fe Freight and Transportation. After many years
they moved to Springfield, but recently had to retire to the Strafford Care
Center. Their nephews, nieces, family and friends celebrated with them.
