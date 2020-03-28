Webster County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19, the illness associated with coronavirus.
The Webster County Health Unit released the following news release about the development:
March 28, 2020 -- The Webster County Health Unit today announces the first laboratory confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in Webster County.
To protect the patient’s right to privacy, identifying information will not be provided. This case does not represent community spread in Webster County; however, it is related to another case in another county who traveled out of the state. As part of the regular practice of disease investigation, the Health Unit will notify people who have had contact with the patient.
The Health Unit staff are working with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to determine any close contacts of that individual who were possibly exposed. If so, health officials will provide guidance to these individuals and monitor them closely for the development of symptoms.
Our prevention messages for individuals continue to be important to combat this illness in our community: STAY HOME if you don’t need to go out, wash your hands, cover your coughs and sneezes, avoid crowds over 10, practice social distancing of 6 ft apart, and stay home if you’re sick, among other prevention actions. These are available in length on our Facebook page, Department of Health and Senior Services, https://health.mo.gov and CDC’s website bit.ly/about-COVID.
Also, there are some people who do not have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have nonspecific symptoms, both of whom have not been tested and possibly are carrying the virus. This is why YOU must do your part in following the previously mentioned prevention actions to hopefully ensure you and your family do not experience an exposure.
It is especially important that those at high risk—individuals 60 and older, those who have a chronic illness and those who are immune-compromised—follow this guidance.
As we move forward, we’re going to work with great diligence and purpose in trying to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Webster County. Let’s all be mindful of what our individual responsibility is in helping.
Remember, STAY HOME, wash your hands frequently and for at least 20 seconds, cover your cough and sneezes, and practice social distancing. COVID-19 is very real and very contagious.
For more information about COVID-19, visit cdc.gov, call the Missouri COVID-19 public information hotline at 1-877-435-8411 or call 417-859-2532.
Together, we can slow the progression of COVID-19!
