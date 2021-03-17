Otto Oliver Joseph Spangenberg, Jr., the son of Otto Oliver and Florence (Schmaltz) Spangenberg, was born on April 8, 1940, in Herculaneum, Missouri and entered into eternal life on March 11, 2021, from Cox South, Springfield.
On January 27, 1962, Otto was united in marriage with Sharen Trenka and to this union three children were born.
Otto served his country faithfully in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He worked as a shipping clerk for McGraw-Hill, in Manchester, Missouri for 31 years.
He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
During his free time he served his family and his fellowman. He brought up his sons in the Boy Scouts and went on to be the District Commissioner of the Boy Scouts. He served as a member of the Rolla City Council and as a 4th Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus. Otto sold Tootsie Rolls for the Knights, worked with the Marshfield Senior Center, served as a watchdog at Webster Elementary and spent time with his grandchildren. When he could, he would even get a little time in woodworking.
He was always there for his family’s needs, giving advice for their concerns. He enjoyed watching John Wayne movies and Kansas City Chief’s games. It was always family first, then church, then the community. His shoulders were big enough for all.
He is survived by his wife, of 59 years, Sharen, of the home; three children Nicholas O., Timothy A., and Lisa M. Spangenberg, all of Marshfield; three grandchildren: Michael O., Natasha M. and Ryliegh J. Spangenberg and one one sister in law: Ursula Spangenberg, of Springfield, Missouri . He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Clifford.
Mass of Christian will be 11:00 A.M., Friday, March 19, 2021, in Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Marshfield, under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc. Graveside Military Honors will be at 1:00 P.M., Friday, March 19, 2021, in Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield.
The family will receive visitors from 4-6 P.M, Thursday, March 18 at the funeral home, with Rosary Service beginning at 6:00 P.M.
Memorials may be made to the Knights of Columbus, and left with the funeral home.
For the safety of the family and their guests, the family has asked everyone to wear masks and practice social distancing at the visitation, Rosary and at the Mass on Friday.
