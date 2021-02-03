Melissa J. "Cissie" Rome, age 57, of Marshfield, MO passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021 after a brief illness with colon cancer.
Cissie was born January 8, 1964 in Waukegan, IL to the late John J. Gallagher and Glenda Gallagher Hauth.
Cissie resided in Huntington Beach, CA for 45 years before moving to Marshfield, MO. Cissie loved her family and home and was a lover of all animals.
She was preceded in death by her fathers, John J. Gallagher and George W. Hauth, Jr.
Cissie is survived by her husband, Paul Rome and her mother Glenda Hauth, of Marshfield, MO, a sister, Jacqueline (Pat) Freeze, two nieces, Rachel (James) Reece and Sarah (Guillermo) Guzman, a great niece Emma Reese, and was excited at the prospect of a great nephew that was expected in June, 2021, and her fur babies, Stuie, Nikita, Jackson, Alvin, Oliver and Lucy.
Services will be at a later date. Cremation is entrusted to the care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
The family suggests memorial contributions may be made to animal rescue, please make checks payable to Shannon Graham. These may left in care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., P.O. Box 85, Marshfield, MO 65706.
