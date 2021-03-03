Loretta May Cooley, 86, Marshfield, Missouri was born May 4, 1934 to Marion and Alta (Bachelor) Price in Elkland, Missouri and departed this life for her Heavenly home February 25, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marion and Alta Price; her husband, Elwood Cooley; an infant brother, Kenneth Wayne Price; and a sister, Geraldine Wendlandt.
Loretta is survived by her children, Dwayne Cooley (Debbie), Marshfield, Missouri and Dana (Dan) Ruter, Niangua, Missouri; three grandsons, Darren Ruter, Denver Cooley (Morgan), Dallas Cooley (Haley Kilburn) all of Marshfield, Missouri; four great grandchildren, Ryleigh, Gracie, Tuker and Anna; brother, Gary Price, Marshfield, Missouri; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Loretta Price and Elwood Cooley were married on December 12, 1953 and to this union two children were born. Loretta and Elwood owned and operated at plumbing business since 1971. Loretta was the secretary and bookkeeper for their business. She loved cooking for her family. She adored her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loretta enjoyed flowers of all kinds. She was loved by many and will certainly be missed.
Graveside services for Loretta May Cooley was held 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Mission Home Cemetery, Marshfield, Missouri. A come and go visitation was held 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday, March 1, 2021 at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. Memorial donations may be made to Mission Home Cemetery and left in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
