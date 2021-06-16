Highland, IL – Joyce Elaine Brooks, age 77, of Rogersville, MO, passed away at 2:26 a.m. on Friday June 11, 2021 at Barnes Jewish Hospital with her family by her side. She was preceded in death by her parents Everett and Treva Hale, her husband David D. Brooks, and her son Jeffrey Brooks. Joyce was raised in Pleasant Hill, MO, and lived in Pleasant Hill until marrying her husband David Brooks, who was enlisted in the United States Army.
Joyce was a forever optimist and a fighter. As a young adult she was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and given only months to live. She fought and went on to have two beautiful children and travel the world as a military spouse. Upon her husband’s retirement from the United States Army, Joyce went back to nursing school to finish what she had started before being diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. She graduated with honors and served as a nurse in the Springfield, Missouri area with the mission of serving and helping others, just as her faith in Christ led her to do.
She was a devout Christian whose faith stemmed from the budding of a small mustard seed inside a bracelet she received at the age of 7. Throughout her life she would share her story of the mustard seed and that if you have faith as much as a mustard seed, all things are possible. Her faith led her to New Mexico to sleep on the floor of a church with other missionary nurses in order to provide healthcare to those in need. Once retired from nursing, she became a certified clown and began a Christian clown troop for clowns of all ages. Her clown troop would perform and spread love to senior citizen homes across the Springfield, MO, area. Joyce enjoyed life and bringing joy to others in whatever way she could. She had a zest for life and lived each day to the fullest despite whatever challenge was facing her, all the while knowing that God was walking with her.
Joyce was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Her continued optimism and twinkle in her eye will be truly missed by her family and friends. She enjoyed spending time with her family and fellowship with her church.
Joyce is survived by her daughter Pamela (Phillip) Galloway; 6 grandchildren: Savannah (Jayme) Westerfield, Jessica (Brandon) Irwin, Sarah Galloway, Jake (Fiona) Galloway, Myranda Brooks, and Austin Brooks; and 4 great grandchildren: Zane Irwin, Lakota Irwin, Peyton Irwin, and Conor Westerfield.
Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation service to be held in Highland, IL, on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at the Meridith Funeral Home from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at JD Lee & Sons Funeral Home in Rogersville, MO, at 1 p.m. on June 18, 2021. There will be a visitation from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. with the funeral service to follow. Joyce will be laid to rest alongside her husband at Missouri Veterans Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy in the form of flowers may be sent to either the Meridith Funeral Home in Highland, IL or to JD Lee & Sons Funeral Home in Rogersville, MO. Expressions of sympathy may also be made to the American Cancer Society, Elm Grove Methodist Church of Rogersville, MO, or Highland Hope Methodist Church of Highland, IL.
Until we meet again, a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck.
