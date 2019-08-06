John "Jack" (Thomas) Geiseman, Conway, was born Aug. 8, 1934, in Chicago, Illinois, to the Rev. Dr. Otto and Marie (Lohnes) Geiseman. He passed away Aug. 3, 2019, in his home at the age of 84.
Jack was the owner of GBM, Inc., and a graphic artist. He served in the United States Air Force, and was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. He was a very giving person.
He met his wife, Rose, in Topeka, Kansas, by spilling his coffee when she was a carhop. They were married Oct. 13, 1957.
Preceding him in death were his parents and his siblings.
Jack is survived by his wife, Rosar (Parrish) Geiseman, of the home; his daughters, Tina Lee Moore (Harry), Melrose Park, Illinois, Barbara Saltenberger (Alan), Plainfield, Illinois, and Lynn Ann Headley, Loda, Illinois; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and two brothers.
Memorial services will be held at 5 p.m., Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 609 N. Locust St., Marshfield, under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc. Burial will be at a later date in Memorial Estates, Northlake, Illinois.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
