John (Jack) Dean Garner, 75, Seymour, Missouri, was born in Muncie, Kansas, on May 9, 1944, to J.D. and Hazel (Funk) Garner.
Jack was a U.S. Navy veteran, a retired policeman and the best dad, husband, friend, brother and protector one could ask for. He was the funniest man anyone had ever known, and he will be missed but celebrated every day.
Jack is survived by his wife, Melba Lynne Garner; daughter, Jackie; daughter, Trenna; son, Chad; son, Joshua; and daughter, Linsey. Jack is also survived by his brothers, Floyd and Rex, and his sister, Georgia.
Dad, watch over us and protect us from above. We will always love and miss you.
Funeral services for John (Jack) Dean Garner were held at noon Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Marshfield, Missouri, under the direction of Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. Visitation was held Saturday, 10-11 a.m. at the church. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.