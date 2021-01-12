James A. Stumbaugh, Jr., son of James A. and Gladys (Miller) Stumbaugh was born May 7, 1944 in St. Louis, MO. He passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020 in Mercy Hospital, Springfield.
James had served in the United States Army and was a retired veteran. He was a member of Odin Community Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Leonia; and three sisters, Wilma Ellis, Wanda Welsh, and Arlene Stumbaugh.
Survivors include three children, Richard (Brenda )Yeager, Elk City, WA, Sherry (Donald) Rowe, Niangua ,and Marla Stumbaugh, Marshfield; seven grandchildren, Richard Yeager, Cody Yeager, Lilana Farrell, Donald Rowe, Shawna Rowe, James Washburn, Jonathan Washburn; three great-grandchildren; one brother, Bob Stumbaugh, Lake Ozark; one sister, Helen Friederich, IL; one son-in-law, Jamie Washburn; and many special relatives and friends.
There are no services scheduled at this time. Cremation was entrusted to the care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
