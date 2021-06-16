J.R. Dinwiddie, 67, Niangua, Missouri was born November 7, 1953 and was promoted to Heaven June 12, 2021.
He follows to his Heavenly home his mom, Flora Bell Dinwiddie; Grandma and Grandpa Dinwiddie; two special aunts, Betty and Thelma; and one very special uncle, Ronald Jones.
J.R. leaves his loving wife, Terrie, of the home; two children, Laura Coffman and her husband, Darin, and Jason Dinwiddie and his wife Amber; four grandchildren, Mika and Savannah Davis and Lillie and Jase Dinwiddie, all of Marshfield; a very special aunt, Loretta Jones, Niangua; three sisters, Marry, Nadine and Florence; as well as a host of family and friends.
Funeral services for J.R. Dinwiddie will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield Missouri with burial at Eureka Cemetery, Rader, Missouri. Visitation will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021 in the funeral home chapel. Memorial donations may be made to Eureka Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.