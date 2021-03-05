I saw a bumper sticker on Spur Drive the other day by that said “This too shall pass... it may pass like a kidney stone, but it’ll pass.”
Oh, the imagery! I physically laughed out loud at the analogy.
I have a tiny tattoo on my collarbone that says “This too shall pass,” and while most people comment with compliment... there’s always the few friends and family members who like to make jokes about the phrase. However, there is a deeper meaning behind the words that carry so much hope for me.
Throughout middle and high school, college and even recently with relationship and career changes; my mother has repeatedly told me, “This too shall pass.” Every morning as I brush my teeth and prepare to start the day fresh, I am reminded and reaffirmed that whatever it is that I’m trying to take on at the moment, it will eventually pass.
Psalm 30:5 says, “Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning.” The Bible tells us to cheer up our hearts with the thought of the coming of the Lord. Despite our earthly life’s trails and hardships, there’s always the promise of tomorrow and the eventual return of our Savior, Jesus Christ.
I think after 12 months of uncertainty and a whirlwind of changes in healthcare, legislation and simply one’s daily routine, the pandemic has taken a toll on more than the physical health of the general public. I know I can’t speak for everyone, but most people around you on a day-to-day basis are going through something that no one else may know about.
While it’s important to maintain your own boundaries and responsibilities, it sure doesn’t hurt to check on your neighbor and see how they’re doing. Help them weather the storm and let them know... this too shall pass. It may pass like a kidney stone, but it’ll pass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.