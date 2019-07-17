Donna Kate Bryce, 66, was born Sept. 5, 1952, to O.C. and Mabel (Twist) Smith in Mountain View, Missouri, and went to her heavenly home July 14, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Ruth Waibel; twin brother, Keith Smith; and brothers, O.C. Smith and Brady Smith.
Kate grew up in Willow Springs, Missouri, and she and her twin brother Keith were the first set of twins born at the new Mountain View Hospital in 1952. She accepted Christ as her personal savior at a young age and graduated from Willow Springs High School in 1970.
On April 21, 1996, Kate married Ronnie Bryce. All Kate ever wanted was to be a wife and mother, to have a Christian home and use her voice to glorify God. She felt strongly about the importance of having a Christian home, so the kids know what that looks like to carry on. Kate saw her children and grandchildren as a beautiful bouquet of that legacy. She also felt strongly about adoption and volunteered at Choices Pregnancy Center.
Kate also owned and operated Whitestone Wedding Chapel for nine years. She loved planning weddings and making weddings special for the couples.
Kate is survived by her loving husband, Ronnie, of the home; two sons, Jeremy Waltrip and wife, Heather, of Bentonville, Arkansas, and Noah Bryce of the home; two daughters, Denniece Coyle – Ames and husband, Philip, of Prue, Oklahoma, and Danika Davis and husband Christopher of Louisville, Kentucky; several grandchildren; one great-grandchild and one on the way; two sisters, Susan Shryock and husband, Joe, and Linda Grant and husband, Al, all of Willow Springs, Missouri; one brother, Richard Smith and wife Sue of Bentonville, Arkansas; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Services for Donna Kate Bryce will be 1:30 p.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Marshfield Church of the Nazarene, Marshfield, Missouri, under the direction of Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at Marshfield Church of the Nazarene. Interment will be in Graham Cemetery near the Bryce home in Dallas County.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Choices Pregnancy Center in care of Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. Online condolences may be made at www.dayfh.com.
