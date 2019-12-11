Something terrible came to light recently in Marshfield.
On Nov. 26, Larry Dinwiddie confessed to killing his wife and locking her body in a chest-style freezer for a period of years before it was found and he owned up to the crime.
It was a shocking murder. According to investigators' accounts, the corpse in the freezer was recognizably human, though they weren't initially sure if it was a man or a woman. It had to be thawed for several days before an autopsy could take place.
"It" turned out to be "her" — Cynthia Dinwiddie, Larry Dinwiddie's wife.
Everything about the series of events that came out with Dinwiddie's confession is horrific, but within the tragedy, two aspects stand out as especially so.
First, Larry Dinwiddie confessed to striking his wife with a hammer in the head and, notably, the face. How much does one have to loathe a person to hammer at her face? I can’t even imagine the act. Someone might strike another person in the head in a moment of rage or fear, but the choice of the face, as Larry Dinwiddie confessed to targeting, leaves me cold. Such an attack suggest desire to completely obliterate another person.
Also sobering is the understanding that it's possible to be missing for four years and no one would seem to know it. There was no missing persons report filed on Cynthia Dinwiddie. Rather, Larry Dinwiddie confessed that he told people that he had kicked her out and she had moved on. Apparently, no one questioned his narrative.
Larry Dinwiddie alleges that his wife was, in his words, an abusive alcoholic. Because he killed her, as he openly confessed when apprehended, and because Cynthia Dinwiddie appears to have been unloved and unnoticed, no one alive can counter his claim.
In courthouse offices, countless hours are being devoted to the future prosecution of Larry Dinwiddie, a man who hated his wife enough to try to destroy her face. I can’t help but think how much more efficient it would have been to divorce her. There's no freedom now for Larry Dinwiddie, and it's likely that there never will be.
The destruction of a human life is a terrible, irretractible act, and one that has left a stain on our city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.